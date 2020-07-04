Meditation: Dependence on God is the greatest freedom

Two-hundred-forty-four years ago the United States of America was born. Declaring independence and freedom was a historic undertaking. Battles were fought. Lives were lost. Many people sacrificed greatly for what they believed in.
The framers of our Constitution could not have known what this nation would become. Today battles are still being fought. Many people are standing up for the ideas and beliefs to which they cling to so dearly. Americans are exercising their freedoms everyday.
I’m thankful to live in a free country where we have the freedom of speech. We have the freedom of religion. We have freedom of the press, and many more. The Apostle John said, “So if the Son [Jesus] sets you free, you will be free indeed,” John 8:36. I interpret this to mean that there is a freedom that God provides that supersedes the freedom that any man, woman, or nation can provide. I believe that even if we didn’t have the liberties that we so proudly celebrate, we could still have freedom in Christ.
Years ago, when I was a youth pastor, it was such a privilege to speak into the lives of teenagers. One of my former students recently wrote to me from prison. Before he was arrested, God became less of a priority in his life. However, he was glad that there were people in the institution that reminded him of the truths found in God’s word. He explained that he found more freedom behind bars that he ever had when he was a “free” man.
When I read his letter I was reminded that the greatest freedom we have available to us is less about a physical location and more about a spiritual condition. To be set free spiritually is to know the peace, hope, love, and joy of a God that knows no boundaries.
The inscription on the Statue of Liberty describes the kind of people that need, not only acceptance in a free country, but freedom from a Heavenly Father stating, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Today, on Independence Day as we celebrate our freedom, let’s remember that there is a freedom that God gives through his Son Jesus Christ. It’s a freedom much greater than the world could ever give. It’s freedom from worry and fear. It’s a freedom from anxiety.
God provides a freedom from depression, shame, and fear. His freedom knows no boundaries and will meet you wherever you are, whether it’s in a prison cell, a church building, or your own home. On July 4th, we celebrate both independence and freedom. But the greatest freedom we will know comes when we become dependent on God.
