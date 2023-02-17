Do you long to hear the voice of God? Dallas Willard poses, “What if we are made for it? And, among the loneliest moments are those of decision (making) and needing guidance.”

I know many times in my life, I’ve longed for the clarity of God’s voice to say, “This is what I want you to do.” And when I make a decision, especially important ones, I often question that choice.

Willard, in his text Hearing God, says, “God has created us for intimate friendship with himself, now and forever.” Brother Lawrence (a 16th-century monk) would agree with him, having lived his life with God and sharing with others the manner in which he tried to live out this life.

What does your life look like with God? Are you able to see and hear God easily in your day to day? Or are your days so busy that you’re distracted by life and it’s hard to hear the voice of God? I’ve been trying to practice seeing and hearing God in the ordinary-ness of everyday life. As I sit here writing, my puppy is playing with one of her toys. I think of God enjoying us in the playfulness of our lives.

A text compiled of letters and notes from Brother Lawrence after his death entitled "The Practice of The Presence of God" offers many suggestions on ways to live our lives connecting God to our ordinary days; it includes our time of prayer, but also time in the kitchen or in the garden, in our conversations, or wherever your work may take you. He encourages us to spend time with God, to get to know him. He speaks of this in his 9th Letter, “We must know before we can love. In order to know God, we must often think of Him. And when we come to love Him, we shall then also think of Him often, for our heart will be with our treasure.”

We are entering the Lenten season for the Christian church this next week. It is often a time of reflection and prayer. I invite you to use this time to draw closer to your creator, know and be known. This creates better relationships in faith and in community. May you hear and be heard.