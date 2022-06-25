May you be blessed with ice cream

I was in a meeting earlier this week when I heard the words, “May you have love, peace and ice cream.”

My brain struggled to figure out what to do with that sentence. Love, peace and ice cream? I was on a call with pastors from all across the U.S. and Germany, and the woman who was speaking was German.

Quickly, I worked through the options. Is this one of those weird things pastors say? No. Did I make that up because I’m thinking about ice cream? Not likely — it was 9 a.m.! Is it possible she used the wrong word? Doubtful — her English is almost flawless.

Before I could put a question together, another person on the call asked, “Did you say ice cream? Are you blessing us with ice cream?” Yes. In fact, that’s exactly what she was doing. Praying for people to be blessed with ice cream is the sort of thing that demands an explanation, and she provided it.

On that day, it was particularly hot in Germany and the United States. In wishing us “ice cream,” she was praying that we would all find moments of relief and reprieve. She wanted us to be physically comforted from an environment that we could not control.

Ice cream is a happy food that tends to show up at parties or celebrations. She was praying we would be filled with joy and surrounded by people we love, as though we were spending our work day at a birthday party.

Ice cream is a food that’s connected to leisure time. Though all of us were “on the clock” professionally for that meeting, her prayer was that we would find rest and relaxation in each other’s presence.

Whatever else we talked about for the rest of the call, my mind was on ice cream. It was such a confusing thing to say, and at the same time such a beautifully simple blessing. To be blessed with comfort, with joy, and with rest is powerful. Those are good things that I want in my life.

Throughout the Bible, these are the types of blessings the people of God crave. They are also the blessings God gives. God tells Abraham that he is his shield and his great reward (Genesis 15:1). The writer of the 23rd Psalm talks about God preparing a table, complete with overflowing bounty. Jesus promises rest to the weary and tells them that his yoke is easy and his burden light (Matthew 11:28-30).

Whether you need a defender to comfort you or a provider to give you renewed joy or a refuge where you can find rest, God can handle it all. This weekend, may you be blessed with the beauty and bounty of his presence. And may you be blessed with ice cream.

The Rev. Dr. Amy Rinehults is the associate pastor at Corinth Reformed Church, Hickory.