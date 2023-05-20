I enjoy watching the deer, as they delight in the early mornings. If I remember to peek out of the windows and pay attention somewhere between 7-8 a.m., I can revel in their happiness. Sometimes they are even small and covered in camouflaging spots, which indicates that they are very young (probably only a couple months old as they typically lose their spots by about three or four months old).

One day, as I was quietly peeking out of the back-facing windows, three fawns appeared with two does. Their morning stroll through the wooded, more natural area began with a rather slow and steady breakfast buffet with their feast culminating in the neighbor’s garden.

Along the way, the three small (and adorable) fawns frolicked and galloped and luxuriated in their freedom. They chased one another with a playful and even mischievous spirit. And I watched with joy and excitement. Honestly, I had never seen three fawns at once, and I was teetering on giddy while I was an eyewitness.

It was a new experience and a gentle reminder of creation’s gifts — of the unexpected benefits of simply paying attention. When it is very easy to miss an opportunity amidst the busyness of life, I am humbled and grateful for the frolicking fawns who are a sign of new life. Somehow the fawns in this season have helped me to be grounded not only in the wonder of creation but in the God of creation — to remember God’s love and faithfulness.

The writer of Psalm 42:1-2 understands the need to remember God and see God — to be grounded in the hope of God. “As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.”

I believe, when we are humbly aware of God’s creation, we will be better able to take notice of our neighbors — to see beyond ourselves for the sake of others. May we pay attention to “early mornings” where unexpected reminders of new life and creation move us to remember and see, help us remain grounded in the love and hope of God, and enable us to stay connected to one another in life together with our community and beyond.