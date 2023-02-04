Thirty years ago March 1, I began my ministry at Corinth Reformed Church. I’ll retire later this year. Since I write this column about once a year, this is likely my last. I’m deeply grateful for God’s call that brought Linda and me to Hickory. We have loved deeply and been loved so well.

The church profile Corinth had disseminated in 1992 said they were looking for a “conservative pastor.” Not everyone in the church agreed with that wish, nor were all Corinth members in favor of calling me. The vote barely met the two-thirds threshold at 71%.

It’s worked out pretty well. And it was and is fair to call me “conservative.” I love old hymns more than most newer music. I still wear a suit, white shirt, and tie to church most Sundays, and then don a pulpit robe for the traditional worship service I lead. On most (but not all) theological, ethical, and political issues I find myself on the conservative end of the spectrum. At its root a “conservative” is “one who conserves,” a bias toward preserving the past and not discarding it.

But I hope my legacy at Corinth and in Hickory is not “conservative.” There is, after all, much in my own history, the story of the Church, and the legacy of our nation that has needed updating if not replacing. Resistance to all change is neither healthy nor biblical. New wine calls for new wineskins, Jesus said, but at the time he still advocated wineskins.

While I am conservative, my priority has not been to advocate for conservative causes. Rather my calling in the community and the Church has been based on Jesus’ prayer in John 17 “that they all may be one,” “all” meaning his followers. Jesus said this is how the world will know who he is. My longing has been for the visible unity of the Church.

The conservative end of the spectrum — in church, in politics, in education, in economics — has a reputation for condescension and division. In my observation, the same is true of many who self-describe as liberal or progressive. The American impulse is separation, embedded even into the Declaration of Independence. The gospel impulse is incarnation — in flesh togetherness. Jesus pitched his earthly tent among us, John says. He showed up, in person, to redeem us through the cross.

I have wanted to be the kind of conservative who shows up to listen, engage, and partner. I’ve wanted to be a conservative who displays kindness, empathy, curiosity, courage, and humility that admits I could be wrong about what I’m trying to conserve. Those who insist on “doing what we’ve always done” have often been proven wrong in retrospect — but not always.

As my mind wanders across three decades in Hickory, one regret is that I didn’t participate more in the community — in civic organizations and nonprofit groups (faith-based and otherwise), for example. My passion has been for the Church — not just Corinth, but for the health and strength of every family of Jesus followers in this town. I love ecumenical worship services and community partnerships that collectively infuse into and spread gospel-saturated hope and strength.

That’s why, in my view, relationships among and partnership with all pastors and churches — Black, white, Hispanic, and Asian; liberal, moderate, conservative and fundamentalist; new and historic; traditional and contemporary in worship style — is what I hope others will remember about my time in Hickory and what I pray will only grow deeper until Jesus comes so that the world will have greater cause to believe in him.