May I be both a father and daddy

In 1974 I was 9 years old and, in the summer of that year, I learned to cross-stitch. Mom was into needlework, especially cross-stitch.

A white piece of fabric stretched across a hoop turned into a tapestry of words and pictures through the following of a pattern and the use of a needle and thread.

Curiosity, or perhaps due to the subconscious desire to use my fingertips as a pin cushion, prompted me to ask her to teach me. She gathered the necessary materials and worked with me until I painstakingly completed my first piece, a yellow baby chicken.

After I had successfully completed several small pieces, I came across a pattern that conveyed a very meaningful message. It served as the basis for a piece I cross-stitched for my father. It was completed in 1977. The pattern’s simple message was, “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Daddy.”

Completed and framed, it was displayed on the wall beside of my father’s desk in the corner of my mom’s sewing room. It’s still there after 45 years, testament to how special my daddy is.

I think about that piece of cross-stitch as we approach Father’s Day. There are at least a couple of layers to my contemplation of its message and practical application of its meaning. The first level of reflection is personal introspection. How do I measure up as a father or a daddy? If there is an evaluation of my influence and effectiveness as a father or a daddy, how do my children assess my capability and benefit in their lives?

I want to know that I’ve provided what my children need, not only in terms of financial or material elements, but also in terms of encouragement, guidance, and security, emotionally and spiritually.

The other element of reflection is on the nature and character of God, as both father and as daddy. At least three times in the New Testament, the word father appears along with the Aramaic word, abba, a more intimate term that approximates the English word “daddy”. You can read Mark 14:36, Romans 8:15 and Galatians 4:6 to reference the appearances of this combination of words, father and daddy.

The cross-stitch piece I completed in 1977 seems to imply it is either father or daddy. I don’t think it is an either/or type of question. If someone were to ask me, “Which would you rather be to your children, a father or a daddy?” I think I’d be inclined to say, “Both. I think I’d like to be both.”

When I see God, as father, he is authoritative, powerful, in control and worthy of my absolute trust. Seeing God as abba (daddy) allows me to experience security, safety, a sense of belonging and intimacy, knowing I am a beloved child of God. I want my children to know both the ability to trust in me and the capacity to know they are embraced in an unconditional love.

It’s the gift I know in relationship with God and the gift I have experienced more fully because of my father and daddy, James C. Byrd. I pray that it is what my children will know, see, and experience in me.

Todd E. Byrd is a minister, former pastor, licensed mental health counselor at ReBuilding Bridges Counseling, and, on occasion, a writer.