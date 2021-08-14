Make love your most important thing

What’s the most important thing? You’re likely to get a different answer for each person you ask.
What is the most important thing to you? Loving your family? Being respected and respectful?
Paying your bills? Observing your religious faith? The amount of likes or shares or posts on your social media page? Your job? School? Caring for creation? Being on time? Resisting the patriarchy?
Fame or fortune? Standing for justice against oppression?
If the past year and half has taught us anything, it’s that life changes quickly and often. Uncertainty is more of a norm than most of us would prefer. The most important thing today might not be the most important thing tomorrow.
For many people who follow Jesus, the most important thing is often centered around love, and that does not often change. Love can look like a lot of things. Love can look like wearing a mask or getting a vaccine to protect others from illness. Love can look like providing food or water or clothing or shelter to someone in need. Love can look like a text message or a social media post or a phone call to check in on someone you care about. Love can look like a signature on a petition. Love can look like showing up at a funeral or memorial service to show your support.
Sometimes love looks like asking questions and learning one another’s stories. Sometimes love means being a little bit uncomfortable yourself so that someone else can be comfortable. Sometimes love means acknowledging that the system is broken and not always fair. Sometimes love means stepping back from the microphone so another voice can be heard. Sometimes love is turning over tables and speaking truth to power.
Sometimes love is weeping and grieving. Love might mean shifting expectations from winning at all costs to equity on the playing field. Love might mean opening your mind to other opinions and possibilities. Love might mean listening when you want to argue. Love might be a chance to learn from mistakes and wrongs and do better next time. Love is a motivator. Love is a goal. Love is a lens to see one another and the world around us. Love is a theology, a means of existing, a way of life.
At various places throughout scripture, the Hebrew Bible, the New Testament, and other holy and sacred texts, humanity is invited to love, and practice love for the divine, love for themselves and love for one another.
A Beloved Community is built on love. It is, always and forever, the most important thing. However you define love, however you practice it, in whatever way you allow it to motivate you and support you, make love your most important thing. Can you even imagine what could be possible in our midst if we all lived and acted as though LOVE was and is our most important thing?