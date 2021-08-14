Make love your most important thing

What’s the most important thing? You’re likely to get a different answer for each person you ask.

What is the most important thing to you? Loving your family? Being respected and respectful?

Paying your bills? Observing your religious faith? The amount of likes or shares or posts on your social media page? Your job? School? Caring for creation? Being on time? Resisting the patriarchy?

Fame or fortune? Standing for justice against oppression?

If the past year and half has taught us anything, it’s that life changes quickly and often. Uncertainty is more of a norm than most of us would prefer. The most important thing today might not be the most important thing tomorrow.

For many people who follow Jesus, the most important thing is often centered around love, and that does not often change. Love can look like a lot of things. Love can look like wearing a mask or getting a vaccine to protect others from illness. Love can look like providing food or water or clothing or shelter to someone in need. Love can look like a text message or a social media post or a phone call to check in on someone you care about. Love can look like a signature on a petition. Love can look like showing up at a funeral or memorial service to show your support.