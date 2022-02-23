Make life's journey better for all

Show me your ways, lord, teach me your paths, Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long. Psalm 25:4-5

Each of us is a unique creation of God. God, our creator has given each one a gift and talents to equip us for life’s journey. We encounter many different relationships. That interaction with others can be pleasant or uncomfortable at times. I remember a statement I was encouraged to allow to guide my life, “let love be your guide”.

There are many types of love. The love mentioned earlier was talking about unconditional love of God. That type of love shows itself in a non-judgmental, compassionate, supportive, caring, lifestyle showing integrity and respect for others.

Did you know a common thread in major world religions is to “Love our enemies, treating others as we want to be treated”. Question, how would each of our daily interactions, our relationships, be different if we each heeded this call for greater expressed care, unconditional love for all humanity. I believe there would be less violence, hatred, and divisions among us. It seems, we need to go back to the basics remembering, God is love.