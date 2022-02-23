Show me your ways, lord, teach me your paths, Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long. Psalm 25:4-5
Each of us is a unique creation of God. God, our creator has given each one a gift and talents to equip us for life’s journey. We encounter many different relationships. That interaction with others can be pleasant or uncomfortable at times. I remember a statement I was encouraged to allow to guide my life, “let love be your guide”.
There are many types of love. The love mentioned earlier was talking about unconditional love of God. That type of love shows itself in a non-judgmental, compassionate, supportive, caring, lifestyle showing integrity and respect for others.
Did you know a common thread in major world religions is to “Love our enemies, treating others as we want to be treated”. Question, how would each of our daily interactions, our relationships, be different if we each heeded this call for greater expressed care, unconditional love for all humanity. I believe there would be less violence, hatred, and divisions among us. It seems, we need to go back to the basics remembering, God is love.
All creation calls us to remember God’s amazing creation. Individuals are an amazing part of that creation. We need to affirm the God-given worth and goodness of each person. We are challenged in relationships to give space for each person to be transformed, to grow in an atmosphere of supportive unconditional love that we are freely given as children of God.
In this season, let us pause remembering the impact our words and actions have on others. Let us be a source of light, unconditional love, offering grace and mercy to those along our paths. We are better intentionally doing our part to help make life's journey better for all.
It is helpful for me to remember some concrete things to help me achieve these goals. Here are a few that have helped me on my journey. I am a continual learner and have to extend mercy to others but grace to myself often.
• Listen with an open mind. Many people are hungry to have someone just to care.
• Show respect, do not judge. Give others space to be their own unique self.
• Treat others with a gracious, loving kindness. We can agree to disagree showing respect and integrity.
• Be ready to offer support and encouragement. We do not always know the path others have trod.
• Be sensitive to others remembering to be gentle, offering an atmosphere where healing from life’s brokenness might take place.
• Everyone needs the opportunity to begin anew, providing opportunity for a meaningful future. The adage is, “hurt people often hurt people” — let us choose to be an agent of love in a broken world.