Life with Jesus was rather crowded. The gospel writers make this very clear, as they chronicle his life and ministry. The crowds often close in on him. People want to see him up close, hear what he has to say, and, even in some cases, touch him. His life became very crowded (in a good way). Maybe you can think of a time when you were part of a crowd — shoulder to shoulder and pressing in.

I experienced this kind of crowd on a very hot and humid Fourth of July day one summer in downtown Atlanta. After a festival, concert, a fantastic fireworks show and an exciting day, the crowd converged on the road all at the same time. We could see where we needed to go but couldn’t move freely at our own pace. And on this holiday weekend for Memorial Day, we can expect that crowds of people are enjoying the lake, gathering for picnics and meeting under the sails.

In scripture, the gospel writer, Luke, writes about crowds forming around Jesus even early in his ministry: “One day Jesus was standing beside Lake Gennesaret when the crowd pressed in around him to hear God’s word. Jesus saw two boats sitting by the lake. The fishermen had gone ashore and were washing their nets. Jesus boarded one of the boats, the one that belonged to Simon, then asked him to row out a little distance from the shore. Jesus sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.” (Luke 5:1-3) The very way of Jesus is grounded in community. At every turn, Jesus was connecting with people.

The crowds around Jesus remind me, that in faith and in our humanity, we are made for a life together. In fact, we are better together. The reality of isolation and how it affected our lives in recent years made it even more obvious that we need to be nurtured in community — we need one another. I wonder where you are finding community — how are you making connections.

When we meet one another and form a crowd, we can care for and support one another, work with shared purpose, look out for our neighbors, and make lasting contributions into the future. This kind of community brings hope. And certainly, in drawing a crowd, Jesus was offering hope, too. Let’s follow his example and make life crowded (in a good way).