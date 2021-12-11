Love can overcome fear

Maya Angelou’s poem “Touched by an Angel” begins with the following:
We, unaccustomed to courage
exiles from delight
live coiled in shells of loneliness
until love leaves its high holy temple
and comes into our sight
to liberate us into life.
She goes on to write of how love “strikes away the chains of fear from our souls.” As I look around the world today, it often seems as if fear is getting the upper hand over love. Between the school shootings and virus variants, there is plenty of fear to go around. How can we summon the courage to love?
One of the common phrases uttered by heavenly messengers in Jewish, Christian, and Muslim scriptures is “Be not afraid.” When I hear the charge “Be not afraid,” my brain immediately fills in the remainder of an often-quoted angelic charge: “for I bring you good tidings of great joy that will come to all people!”
Readers of the Christian gospel of Luke know this as the statement made by the angel of the Lord to the shepherds who were tending the sheep on the night of Jesus’ birth. Others might recognize this as a line from Linus’ speech about the true meaning of Christmas in the popular animated Charlie Brown Christmas special.
The great joy that the angels pronounced on that holy night was a word of liberating love. It was a notice that God’s love was not cut off from the realities of the world but rather was present and active among the people. And, this love was not available just to one people — just to a group of sheep herders on a dark mountainside or a small family in a remote town. No, this love was coming to all people. All people across time; all people across the universe; all people across race, class, culture, gender, and orientation. This love means liberating life for all people. All. People.
And, this is where Maya Angelou’s poem intersects with the gospel writer and Linus. Both invite us to be messengers of love — to break out of shells of loneliness and to release the chains of fear. To love lavishly is, indeed, a frightening proposition. It can get a person in trouble — facing ridicule, persecution or death. But, to live in fear of loving keeps a soul fettered. As we shy away from those frightening realities that plaque our world today, may we — with the shepherds, Linus, and Maya Angelou — be “weaned from our timidity,” may we dare to be brave, and may we embrace a liberating love that comes to all people.
The Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Hickory.