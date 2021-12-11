Love can overcome fear

The great joy that the angels pronounced on that holy night was a word of liberating love. It was a notice that God’s love was not cut off from the realities of the world but rather was present and active among the people. And, this love was not available just to one people — just to a group of sheep herders on a dark mountainside or a small family in a remote town. No, this love was coming to all people. All people across time; all people across the universe; all people across race, class, culture, gender, and orientation. This love means liberating life for all people. All. People.

And, this is where Maya Angelou’s poem intersects with the gospel writer and Linus. Both invite us to be messengers of love — to break out of shells of loneliness and to release the chains of fear. To love lavishly is, indeed, a frightening proposition. It can get a person in trouble — facing ridicule, persecution or death. But, to live in fear of loving keeps a soul fettered. As we shy away from those frightening realities that plaque our world today, may we — with the shepherds, Linus, and Maya Angelou — be “weaned from our timidity,” may we dare to be brave, and may we embrace a liberating love that comes to all people.