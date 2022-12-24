Love came down, vanquishing fear

The 1965 animated television special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” has become a timeless classic that is compulsory viewing for many households this time of year. This sweet video touches a chord as the actions of the Peanuts gang also reflect current realities in our modern culture.

In the show, Charlie Brown’s efforts to get himself into the holiday spirit by directing the neighborhood Christmas pageant are met with mockery, derision, and dismissiveness by his friends. They criticize his frugality and honest efforts. They fight among themselves. The story addresses with unpleasant honesty what motivates and drives much of society even today.

In the midst of holiday materialism and consumerism, the program’s beauty hinges on the simplicity of Jesus’ birth story. In an iconic moment, little Linus, Charlie Brown’s closest friend, takes center stage to share the real meaning of Christmas by reciting the birth narrative from gospel of Luke. Many people of my generation cannot hear a reading of Luke chapter 2 without conjuring images of Linus in the spotlight with his beloved blanket.

Someone pointed out to me recently that I had missed an important element in this scene. As Linus recounts the holy family’s trip to Bethlehem and the holy visitation to shepherds in the fields, he drops his security blanked just at the moment he delivers the angelic charge: “Do not be afraid!” As many times as I have seen “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” I had never noticed that before. Linus offers the viewers a very tangible and practical application of one of the season’s most important messages.

Fear is the driving force behind much of what ails us today, and fear comes in many shapes and sizes. We look for comfort against our fears in a variety of means, too. In boxes, bottles, bank accounts, and even in a beloved one’s eyes, we often look to what is ephemeral to assuage our fears.

Yet, a clear and consistent message that resonates across many faith traditions is “Fear not!” Some sources even suggest that this directive can be found 365 times in the Jewish and Christian scriptures. Every day of the year we can find assurance that it is OK to drop our security blankets and lay our fears aside.

Of course, the harsh realities of life make this sound easier than it seems. In the midst of inflation, job or housing insecurities, a viral trifecta of flu, COVID and RSV, war around the world, violence in our own communities, hunger, trauma, and myriad other causes for concern — how can we live into the challenge not to be afraid?

For the shepherds in the field, their fear abated as they went to Bethlehem to see the things that the angels foretold. What they found there was a little baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, surrounded by loving parents. Their fear was met with real action and great love. We see this dynamic love in the activity of a God who, loving the world, sent an only child down into that world so that everyone might have life abundant.

Perhaps this can be a lesson for us as well. When we work to build communities of loving kindness rather than competitiveness, when we share from our abundance rather than hoard in scarcity, when we greet the world as a gift to be treasured not as a possession to be mined, then perhaps we can be bold enough to drop our tightly held security blankets and open our hands, hearts, and lives to the love that God intends for the whole inhabited Earth.

That is what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.