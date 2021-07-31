Lord, forgive us for our wrongs

Isaiah made a plea to his fellow countrymen to repent and turn back to the one and true God. He prophesied through four kings and saw his nation enter into captivity and foretold of their return to their homeland, a land that was given to them by God, a fulfilment of the promise he (God) made to Abraham.
His nation, like America, was full of evil, meanness, ugliness, hatred, violence, no morals, disrespect, no discipline and no reverence for God nor his word.
He ends his plea with a description of the job that the son of God would come and do to eradicate sin and the grip of sin in the land. Isaiah 61:1-4 — “The spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that he might be glorified. And they shall build the old wastes, they shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the waste cities, the desolations of many generations.” In the Gospel of Luke the fourth chapter and the 18th verse quotes these very scripture and in verse 21 he makes the statement that the scripture is fulfilled in Him.
I’ve been using songs all this month and my last month is “At the Cross.”
The song says alas and did my savior bleed and did my sovereign die? Would he devote that sacred head for such a worm as I? At the cross, at the cross where I first saw the light, and the burden of my heart rolled away. It was there by faith I received my sight, and now I am happy all the day. Was it for crimes that I have done He groaned up on the tree? Amazing pity! Grace unknown! And love beyond degree!
If we repent, Jesus is willing to forgive and redeem us. Lord forgive me, forgive us for all our wrongs, cleanse us from all ungodliness and purify us. We cry out to you from the bottom of our heart. Restore this great nation to your bleeding precious side.