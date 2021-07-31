Lord, forgive us for our wrongs

He ends his plea with a description of the job that the son of God would come and do to eradicate sin and the grip of sin in the land. Isaiah 61:1-4 — “The spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord has anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that he might be glorified. And they shall build the old wastes, they shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the waste cities, the desolations of many generations.” In the Gospel of Luke the fourth chapter and the 18th verse quotes these very scripture and in verse 21 he makes the statement that the scripture is fulfilled in Him.