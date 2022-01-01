Look to new year with hope

“Happy New Year” everyone. Last night did you ring in the new year with celebrations, with family and friends? Or did you just sleep through the whole thing, muttering, just another midnight and day.
We know what a year is: the Earth making a full circle around our sun. But since a circle has no beginning and no end, how do we know when the year starts and ends?
Of course, this is arbitrary based on the cultural heritage to which we belong. Most of the western world follows the Gregorian calendar, so we say that the “new year” begins on Jan. 1. And we’ve most likely all heard of the Chinese New Year, which actually moves around each year beginning on the new moon that appears between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. (I looked this up.)
And a little more research informed me that the new year dates vary widely around the world: in April, mid-summer, in the fall. Not only do the dates vary, but so do the ways of new year celebrations. In Bali, March 7, in contrast to our loud and boisterous parties, the day is spent in utter silence. The objective is to spend the entire day reflecting, meditating, and fasting. In Iran, March 21, the traditional meal includes a mirror on the table as a symbol for people to reflect on the past year.
And for many Christians, the Christian year begins the first Sunday of Advent, the fourth Sunday before Christmas (which can fall anywhere between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3). And many congregations, using our secular calendar, will have a “Watch Night” or “Covenant Renewal” service on New Year’s Eve or the first Sunday of the new year. This is a service of reflection, confession, and recommitment, surrendering to God’s will for our lives.
Since designating a new year seems to be so widespread in human societies, is it solely to simply count the years as one ends and the other begins, so we can keep track of time and history? Or does it point us to our human spirit always reflecting on what has been and what we might hope for in the future? Does the fact of “new years” celebrate the universal desire for something better, the promise of something new in us and in the larger community of humanity?
The new year is an opportunity to do that very thing and make us better people. We make fun of trying to keep our new year’s resolutions, but don’t let the humor of our human fallibility dissuade us from a serious consideration of what God might hope for us and how we might be the hope for others. Many look back at the past year with sorrow and regret, others with gratitude and joy. No matter.
“Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?” (Isaiah 43:19). Look to the new year with hope, believing, motivated to act: that relationships will be healed; justice will prevail; hatred banished; addictions dispatched; walls come down; differences respected, and so much more. May we live in new year hope, no matter when or how we celebrate the new year.