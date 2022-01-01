Look to new year with hope

“Happy New Year” everyone. Last night did you ring in the new year with celebrations, with family and friends? Or did you just sleep through the whole thing, muttering, just another midnight and day.

We know what a year is: the Earth making a full circle around our sun. But since a circle has no beginning and no end, how do we know when the year starts and ends?

Of course, this is arbitrary based on the cultural heritage to which we belong. Most of the western world follows the Gregorian calendar, so we say that the “new year” begins on Jan. 1. And we’ve most likely all heard of the Chinese New Year, which actually moves around each year beginning on the new moon that appears between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. (I looked this up.)

And a little more research informed me that the new year dates vary widely around the world: in April, mid-summer, in the fall. Not only do the dates vary, but so do the ways of new year celebrations. In Bali, March 7, in contrast to our loud and boisterous parties, the day is spent in utter silence. The objective is to spend the entire day reflecting, meditating, and fasting. In Iran, March 21, the traditional meal includes a mirror on the table as a symbol for people to reflect on the past year.