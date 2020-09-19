Local chefs prepare dinner for fundraiser

HICKORY — On Oct. 1, area residents will have the opportunity to a take away four-course dinner for two people prepared by four local chefs to benefit Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market.
The fundraiser is Farm to Fork, Expand the Table.
As a result of COVID-19, the annual fundraiser has changed its appearance from previous years of a large gathering to offering advanced purchase "take and bake" picnic baskets that include appetizer, salad, entrée, sides, homemade bread with homemade butter and jams, and desserts. The chefs include Rick Doherr, Rachel Dugger, Joey Mansueto and Ben Sullivan.
Doherr, originally from New Jersey, grew up in Hickory and graduated from Fred T. Foard High School. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and the Sichuan School of Higher Learning in Chengdu, China. Doherr is a member of the Piedmont Culinary Guild and an active member of the Hickory Farmers Market Board of Directors. He is currently the executive chef and director of culinary design, Imagine One Hospitality group. He and his wife live in Hickory with their four children.
Dugger, who considers herself a native of both North Carolina and Kentucky, is the chef at Notions Restaurant in downtown Hickory. Her passion for the kitchen comes from being raised in a large family. Being the only girl with a handful of teenage brothers, she often helped her mother prepare meals. As stated by Dugger, "My dishes reflect Southern comfort, large portions, butter and love. They are the three things I live by."
Mansueto is a native of New Jersey. He developed his passion for cooking in his grandmother’s kitchen as a child. After moving to North Carolina, he graduated from culinary school in 2015. Mansueto worked at Catawba Country Club for five years prior to becoming the executive chef in 2018.
Sullivan is a summa cum laude graduate of Johnson & Wales University and brings over 20 years of experience to the restaurant industry. Sullivan is currently sous chef at Catawba Country Club.
Each picnic basket serves two people at a cost of $80 per basket. Add-on options are available to include beer, wine and to enter a 50/50 drawing. Wine is priced at $20 per bottle. Beer is $20 per four-pack of cellar curated beers. Also available is an option to purchase tickets to be entered into a 50/50 drawing at $10 per ticket.
Orders must be made in advance by Wednesday, Sept. 23. Once baskets are purchased, individuals will be notified by email the location and time for pickup on Oct. 1. For on-line orders visit www.ccmhickory.org; phone orders accepted by calling Nancy Dudley between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.(Monday – Thursday) at 828-323-7902. For more information, email info@ccmhickory.org or call 828-323-7902. Picnic baskets can also be purchased at Tasteful Beans in downtown Hickory and at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
An added benefit to those purchasing picnic baskets is a free streaming link to the music of local musician Liam Thomas Bailey with his band Two Bird Stone featuring their new album ‘Hands and Knees."
