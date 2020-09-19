Local chefs prepare dinner for fundraiser

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — On Oct. 1, area residents will have the opportunity to a take away four-course dinner for two people prepared by four local chefs to benefit Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market.

The fundraiser is Farm to Fork, Expand the Table.

As a result of COVID-19, the annual fundraiser has changed its appearance from previous years of a large gathering to offering advanced purchase "take and bake" picnic baskets that include appetizer, salad, entrée, sides, homemade bread with homemade butter and jams, and desserts. The chefs include Rick Doherr, Rachel Dugger, Joey Mansueto and Ben Sullivan.

Doherr, originally from New Jersey, grew up in Hickory and graduated from Fred T. Foard High School. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and the Sichuan School of Higher Learning in Chengdu, China. Doherr is a member of the Piedmont Culinary Guild and an active member of the Hickory Farmers Market Board of Directors. He is currently the executive chef and director of culinary design, Imagine One Hospitality group. He and his wife live in Hickory with their four children.