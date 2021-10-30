Live in reality, day by day

What kind of day is today? Is it time to rejoice or time to mourn?

This past week, there were good things like my son’s birthday and fun with family. And a flood of hard things like another COVID casualty and our cars breaking down. Life often feels like a roller coaster of good and bad moments. Which is coming next? I don’t know. So how can I/we live well in a roller coaster life?

I found encouragement in the Apostle Paul’s letter to the church gathered in Rome. In the second half of his letter, he teaches the church how to love each other and offers these simple instructions, “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.” (Romans 12:15)

While simple, these instructions were not easy to follow. There is a reason Paul had to write these specific encouragements. The Roman church had had too many bad days. They experienced persecution. They had lost jobs, reputations, money, family members, and dreams. And after that much pain, they had likely developed strategies to deal with it all. In the early church, we have record that some people chose despair. Things are bad and they are always going to be bad. Other people chose false triumphalism or fake joy. Everything is great, just living the dream. Both of these ways are understandable, but not what God had in mind for them.