Live in reality, day by day

What kind of day is today? Is it time to rejoice or time to mourn?
This past week, there were good things like my son’s birthday and fun with family. And a flood of hard things like another COVID casualty and our cars breaking down. Life often feels like a roller coaster of good and bad moments. Which is coming next? I don’t know. So how can I/we live well in a roller coaster life?
I found encouragement in the Apostle Paul’s letter to the church gathered in Rome. In the second half of his letter, he teaches the church how to love each other and offers these simple instructions, “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.” (Romans 12:15)
While simple, these instructions were not easy to follow. There is a reason Paul had to write these specific encouragements. The Roman church had had too many bad days. They experienced persecution. They had lost jobs, reputations, money, family members, and dreams. And after that much pain, they had likely developed strategies to deal with it all. In the early church, we have record that some people chose despair. Things are bad and they are always going to be bad. Other people chose false triumphalism or fake joy. Everything is great, just living the dream. Both of these ways are understandable, but not what God had in mind for them.
There was and is another way, a better way. Isaiah 40:31 says, “But those who wait on the Lord, shall renew their strength.” The better way is not despair, not fake Christian happiness, but rather to live today with Jesus and with each other as it actually is. Paul says 160 times in his writings, “in Christ” or “in Him.” Paul is saying whatever is happening right now in your life or the lives of a friend, do it in Jesus, meaning with Jesus. If it is a mourning day, be sad with Jesus, cry with Jesus, yell at or with Jesus. If today is a rejoicing day, then rejoice with Jesus, tell stories, laugh, sing, eat, and dance. Celebrate with your friends and remember that Jesus is right here right now.
One more saying from Jesus in Matthew 6:34, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Each day there will be trouble. I can’t control it and worry is not going to help at all. Instead, rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn. Live in reality, day by day, moment by moment with Jesus. Lord, help us. Amen.
Kevin Watkins is director of College and Young Adult Ministries at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory.