Liberty must be achieved by all

The past two months have caused me to read scripture with an eye toward liberation — paying attention to where one person’s liberation has had an impact on another’s disposition or duties.

In Christian communities that follow the revised common lectionary, we have read several stories about individuals being liberated from oppressive forces in recent weeks. In the Acts of the Apostles, the writer tells the story of a young girl who had a spirit of divination. The apostle Paul exorcised the spirit from her and was thrown in jail “when her owners saw that their hope of making money was gone.” (Acts 16:19) They objected to her liberation because it has a negative impact on their bottom line.

Similarly, the author of Luke describes a time when Jesus exorcised a legion of demons from a man who was tormented for years (Lk 8:26-39). The demons were sent into a herd of swine which then ran off a cliff and into the sea. When the local people learned what had been done, they ran Jesus out of town — no doubt frustrated with the destruction of their property.

Stories such as these have caused me to wonder about the limits of tolerance toward liberation. The reactions of the un-liberated people in scriptural stories — the masters, herders, and legislators — seem self-serving. At the same time, they have been reflective of a sad truth of human nature — that even today we respond defensively when we fear that the liberation of another will threaten our own personal liberties or profits. This has been an unfortunate reality throughout history even before a group of angry colonizers protested unfair taxation by dumping tea into the Boston Harbor in 1773. Freedom for the colonies meant a decline in profits for the ruling British.

Yet, freedom is not a zero-sum game. As we celebrate our freedom as a democratic nation this weekend, one of the things we must remember is that the liberation of one does not mean the degradation of another. Instead, my liberation, your liberation, the liberation of all of us stands in relationship to the liberation of others.

For each of us, the freedom of one is directly related to the freedom of another. In the apostle Paul’s letter to the community in Galatia, he writes that members of the community are no longer slave or free, for all people are one in Christ. However, the opposite is true, as well. If one is enslaved, then none of us is free. We are connected through our liberation in ways that impact the whole.

Paul also writes in Galatians that those who do find liberation should not use their freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but rather to serve one another in love (Gal 5:13). In other words, when we enjoy great freedom, we become freed to care for our neighbors and work for their liberation as well.

Individually, collectively, nationally, we all walk a balancing act between freedom and frustration or liberation and limitation. As the biblical stories of exorcisms reveal, we have to name our demons in order to deal with them. Once we name them, we have more power to tame them. Then, knowing what we are fighting for, perhaps we can work together toward liberty and justice for all.

Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Hickory.