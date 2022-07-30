Let's choose, love, kindness, service

Recently, national media sources reported members of the United States Congress self-identifying as Christian Nationalists. A term that many people find problematic is now being claimed by some, reportedly, as a badge of honor.

What is troubling is the idea that all those who claim the label “Christian” might agree with the opinions of those who self-identify as a Christian Nationalist. Those of us who follow Jesus, particularly those of us who are white and followers of Jesus, should be troubled by the growth of Christian Nationalism.

Christian Nationalism is not a far-away problem. It is in the here and now, as close as our schools and sidewalks, our cafes and parks, displayed in microaggressions, snap judgments, stereotypes and now in campaign speeches. The truth is Christian Nationalism cares more about rules than about people. It takes the truth from our sacred texts and twists it to serve an agenda of privilege, exclusion and hate. It is, at its core, a fear of change and challenge. It invites opposition, pitting people against one another, rather than celebrating their unity.

It has a tremendously limited definition of who is deserving of divine love and favor, and an extensive list of who should be kept out. It abandons the Jesus of the Gospels to create an idol of an imagined warrior savior who smites the wicked, or anyone who dares to disagree. It thrives when people refuse to engage in conversation and build relationships. It grows when we turn our backs on the vulnerable in our midst. It wins when we cross off of our lists anyone with whom we disagree.

Our communities seem to be at a crossroads. We have the opportunity to evaluate who we are, to what we give our time and energy, and how we steward our resources. We can choose another way than the one proclaimed by these self-described Christian Nationalists. We have the opportunity to practice a faith that brings healing and wholeness. We have the responsibility to ensure that the prayers we pray, the songs we sing and the words we confess in our temples, sanctuaries, and holy places live on after our worship services end.

We can practice a faith that celebrates peace, diversity and hope. We can practice a faith in which we share our blessings and serve others. We can choose to practice love with our words and our actions, when we are driving and when we are eating, when we are working and when we are playing, when we are voting and when we are protesting, when we are asleep and when we are awake.

The choices we make establish our priorities. To what will we give our time and our energy? How will we impact the world around us? With so much that is difficult in the world, could we not all choose love, choose kindness, choose respect, choose service, and allow that to inform all we say and do every day of the week?