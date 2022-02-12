Leave everything and go fishing

Jesus went to the Sea of Galilee and had lots of people who wanted to hear him talk. He asked a fisherman (Simon) to take him out on the boat and he sat down with him. Because of the mountains and caves surrounding this lake, his voice could be amplified so all could hear.

When he was finished teaching, he told Simon to throw his nets out into the deep water. Simon had been fishing all night long and hadn’t caught anything.

How many of you have been fishing in your lives? How many of you enjoy it? How many of you, like Simon (and me), get frustrated and bored if we fish too long without at least a nibble or a catch?

Regardless of how tired and frustrated Simon was, he listened to Jesus and did exactly what he suggested. Surprisingly, there were so many fish coming into the nets that the nets started breaking — he had to ask for help from other fishermen to bring in the catch. Simon was so grateful to Jesus but felt he didn’t deserve this amazing catch or the grace of God — have you ever felt like you didn’t deserve something?