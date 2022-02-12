Leave everything and go fishing

Jesus went to the Sea of Galilee and had lots of people who wanted to hear him talk. He asked a fisherman (Simon) to take him out on the boat and he sat down with him. Because of the mountains and caves surrounding this lake, his voice could be amplified so all could hear.
When he was finished teaching, he told Simon to throw his nets out into the deep water. Simon had been fishing all night long and hadn’t caught anything.
How many of you have been fishing in your lives? How many of you enjoy it? How many of you, like Simon (and me), get frustrated and bored if we fish too long without at least a nibble or a catch?
Regardless of how tired and frustrated Simon was, he listened to Jesus and did exactly what he suggested. Surprisingly, there were so many fish coming into the nets that the nets started breaking — he had to ask for help from other fishermen to bring in the catch. Simon was so grateful to Jesus but felt he didn’t deserve this amazing catch or the grace of God — have you ever felt like you didn’t deserve something?
But here is what Jesus told them from Luke 5:10-11 (NIV): “Don’t be afraid; from now on you will be fishing for people.” So, they pulled their boats up on shore, left everything and followed him. Jesus asked them to do something, and they did it.
The outcome was greater than they ever imagined. They then had complete trust to do whatever he said after that. They trusted Jesus enough to know they would be okay if they left everything behind for this new life. They were already learning from Jesus and were eager to learn more from him.
Why were they so willing to leave their comfort zones and go into something completely foreign to them? Because of the kind of leader Jesus was. When Jesus was “fishing for people” he didn’t “catch” them by condemning, shaming, yelling at, dictating, demanding that they change, or give them an ultimatum. Nope, instead, he sat down in the boat with them so he was on the same level and talked to them, just like any friend would do.
Showing love, kindness, empathy and compassion towards others should be easy to do. Sometimes, though, it isn’t. We are taught different things at home, at school, from friends, and at church like to stay away from certain people because of behaviors, financial status, religious beliefs, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and other defining characteristics that might set a person apart.
Jesus, however, continued to hang around those considered “different” or outsiders. Like Jesus, shower people with God’s love so they get excited to be around you and trust that you won’t judge or condemn them. Give them a sense of peace and justice while they are on Earth rather than making them wait until death.