Justice requires using heart

In Luke 6:17-26, Jesus is teaching and healing using blessings and woes (AKA beatitudes). The beatitudes, or blessings, establish what Jesus wishes for his followers.
The word “blessed” is a Greek word meaning “happy” or “favored by God.” When people are happy, do they act silly? When you think of the word “silly” what comes to mind? What about when you hear the word “fool”? Have you ever played an April fool’s joke on someone? Did you know that research has shown that a good fooling, one that isn’t meanspirited or embarrassing, can be good for us? Think about the laughter and fun this instills in us — it allows us a moment to “just be us.”
In the spiritual life, “just being us” is a necessity. So, is it important to be foolish sometimes? Are you familiar with a court jester? Jesters, or comedians, were employed to entertain guests. They wore colorful clothes and very funny-looking hats and shoes. They can be considered entertaining and downright silly. There were also people considered to be “holy fools” and their purpose was to go against the norm when it came to rules that made no sense.
The English word “silly” comes from the Greek “sali,” which means “blessed.” The word “blessed” helps us recall the Beatitudes, which turn the values of the world upside down. The holy fool rejected the worldly views and rules and used silliness to bring people closer to God.
Jesus taught the people about blessings to tell people what needs to be done using their hearts, not what to believe using only their heads. The blessings are given to all people, and we are taught not to treat people differently because of their cultural status. He even tells us to rejoice when people hate us.
All those people hurting because of oppression now had hope that there was more to come with blessings by God. What a surprise this teaching turned out to be! Imagine the smiles on the faces of the oppressed and the worried faces by those who were the bullies or oppressors.
What a true blessing when we have the hope of the kingdom of heaven even in times that are very difficult. These moral laws contrasted with the culture of the time — is that really any different than is what’s going on in our world today? The cultural and political laws had been followed by the people for years — what about now? Justice requires using your heart, and that heart belongs to God.
It takes strength and courage to move away from the worldly ideas and cultures to follow Jesus’ new way of thinking. Are you in conflict with what your heart is telling you compared to what your “duty” has been all along? This surprise teaching by Jesus gives us a whole other reason to smile and show your love to everyone and be the person who helps fight oppression for all.