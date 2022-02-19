Justice requires using heart

Jesus taught the people about blessings to tell people what needs to be done using their hearts, not what to believe using only their heads. The blessings are given to all people, and we are taught not to treat people differently because of their cultural status. He even tells us to rejoice when people hate us.

All those people hurting because of oppression now had hope that there was more to come with blessings by God. What a surprise this teaching turned out to be! Imagine the smiles on the faces of the oppressed and the worried faces by those who were the bullies or oppressors.

What a true blessing when we have the hope of the kingdom of heaven even in times that are very difficult. These moral laws contrasted with the culture of the time — is that really any different than is what’s going on in our world today? The cultural and political laws had been followed by the people for years — what about now? Justice requires using your heart, and that heart belongs to God.

It takes strength and courage to move away from the worldly ideas and cultures to follow Jesus’ new way of thinking. Are you in conflict with what your heart is telling you compared to what your “duty” has been all along? This surprise teaching by Jesus gives us a whole other reason to smile and show your love to everyone and be the person who helps fight oppression for all.