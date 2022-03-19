Joy of the Lord is your strength

How many of us think of songs with the word “joy” in them as soon as we see the word? Before this writing began, the song hopped into my head, and I could picture clapping and swaying and clapping some more (and sometimes even dancing).

I get joy when I think about what he’s done for me! Joy! Joy! Joy! Joy! What he’s done for me! From that, there may be a transition to “peace like a river.” And then “love overflowing.” And then a totally different direction into, “Can’t Nobody do me Like Jesus!” Just writing these words has someone tapping and smiling. And that is the effect of joy!

Joy is something that is irresistible. Like not being able to stop laughing just because you hear someone else that can’t stop laughing. Joy lifts our hearts and brightens our eyes. Joy allows us to inhale and exhale and then smile again. Joy.

Nehemiah even speaks to the strength of the joy of the Lord (Nehemiah 8:10). Nehemiah, the one who was called to lead the charge in the rebuilding of the temple that was found in ruins. Nehemiah, who encouraged the people who were grieving and weeping as they heard the law being read aloud. That day was declared holy, and the people were instructed to celebrate because of the understanding of the words they heard.

How relieving was that joy. That joy that encouraged and promised strength. That joy that we still have access to this day. John 15:10-12 declares that this joy is to be “full” so long as we keep the commandment to love. Here we see the first meditation of this month about hope sealed with the second meditation on love. Remember when we talked about hope in suffering and how suffering led to perseverance and character and hope? Well, James emphasizes this as well. James 1:2-3 reminds us that even in trials, we can have joy. Why? Because of this test of our faith which produces perseverance.

So here is the remix of that song that so many lifted up. Do you get joy when you think about what he’s done for you? Do you get peace like a river? Do you feel the love overflowing? Why should each answer be a resounding “yes?” Because can’t nobody do us like Jesus and can’t nobody love us like the Lord!

Take a minute. Breathe in joy. Embrace joy. Be joy. Breathe in strength. Embrace strength. Be strength. Knowing always that the joy of the Lord is your strength!

Virginia F. “Ginny” Wright, M.D., M. Div., is pastor of The Fellowship 1.3.