John Pascone: He's the father of 2, child advocate of 23

CONOVER
John Pascone enjoys being a voice for area children, and he believes that you might, too.
John is a father of two, grandfather of three and a guardian ad litem child advocate of 23.
John was raised in Ardsley, New York, with two younger sisters. After completing high school, he attended Fordham University and graduated with a BS in chemistry. In 1972, John graduated from The Ohio State University with a Ph.D. in organic chemistry. During his time in Columbus, Ohio, he met his wife, Cathy. They were married in 1970 and will soon be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
His employment took him first to New Jersey to work in the pharmaceutical industry developing processes for new therapeutic compounds for clinical studies. His two children, Christine and Jim, were born in New Jersey. John coached both of them in soccer over a span of 14 years. They are now both married and live in the Baltimore area and Pittsburgh, respectively. Three grandchildren are the joy of John and Cathy’s lives. John’s later career took him to Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.
He and Cathy are now retired and living in Conover. Soon after coming to North Carolina, John saw an article describing the work of the Guardian ad Litem Program and decided to join this advocacy effort to help young children.
He had raised two children of his own, and now had an opportunity to effect change in the lives of other children. He signed up to begin 30 hours of pre-service training and was then sworn in as a guardian ad litem child advocate for Catawba and Burke counties in February of 2011. Besides his volunteer work, John enjoys golf, tennis, photography and travel.
Over the last nine years, John’s impact has been lasting. He has served 10 sibling groups, a total of 23 children — helping them find a safe and permanent home through reunification with their parents, or adoption.
He recalls his very first case being that of a young boy with developmental delays due to neglect in his early childhood. After three years and several placements, John was finally able to see this young boy find a safe and permanent home through adoption.
“I always enjoyed seeing and doing things with him,” John said.
Despite the hardships and fear of the unknowns, John was the one constant in the lives of this young boy and the other 22 children as they navigated the court system. He was their voice in court, and the one they knew would always show up when he said he would.
John had a calling — he is a strong man with good character, and he saw a need that he could fill. He believes men bring a different perspective to this volunteer role as a child advocate.
“Depending on the age of the children, boys can more easily identify with a male (advocate),” he said.
We have an ever-growing population of young children in foster care, including many young boys who will grow to be young men. Children are often more apt to open up and dialogue with those who are most like them — those who they feel they can relate to.
The Guardian ad Litem Program in Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties is looking for strong men like John to rise up and meet the challenge. You don’t need to be a chemist, an executive, a teacher, a college graduate or even retired — you must only be ready to meet the challenge and fulfill the call to be the voice for these children.
Sometimes a guardian ad litem is just like you! We wish a very Happy Father’s Day to John, and all the fathers who show up on behalf of their children and others.
For more information on the Guardian ad Litem Program and how you can become a child advocate for the children in your community, visit our website at www.volunteerforgal.org, call us at 828-466-6121, or find us on Facebook — NC Guardian ad Litem District 25.
Erika K. Murray, BS, is a program specialist II with Guardian
ad Litem District 25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!