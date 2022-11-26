Jesus will bring us into the light

Hi all, we are at our last Saturday for this month, and we have been asking the question “Where do we start?”

Just this past week we have been inundated with news of violence, murder and hate. Three black football players, five LGBTQI, and five white students all murdered. Why? Our world is void of the gospel and the love of God. Much like the time of Noah.

This is Thanksgiving and I’m so glad God has not destroyed us as he did the people of Noah’s day. Jesus said if you love me keep my commandments. He only had two and the second was for us to love our neighbor as yourself. Love covers multiple sins. Sin is sin and all have sinned, and all are capable of sinning. But love is the key.

My race, education or lack thereof, economic status, religious preference, lifestyle may not be what you aspire to or believe in or can stomach; nevertheless, I’m still human. I’m still a fellow American (one who served this great nation in the Navy), a brother, friend, husband, father, and neighbor. Hatred and the language of a hater and the rhetoric that comes out of a hater’s mouth causes anger and hurt.

There is an old adage that says, “Hurt people hurt people.” But the Bible teaches us to forgive, love and heal a fellow neighbor. Our morals and reverence for God have shifted in America. We used to say in God we trust and that we were a Christian nation. Now we say freedom of religion. But we Christians don’t have to be silent and continue to allow the morals of Christianity to fall by the wayside. Social media and newfound religions are challenging the very essence of who Christ is and what he came and died for.

We start by keeping the Bible relevant in our society, our government, homes, schools and most importantly our hearts. The word of God will never pass away. The Bible says that heaven and Earth will pass but the word of God will never fail.

John 1:1-4 reads, “In the beginning was the word and the word was with God, and the word was God.”

The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him, and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. We are living in darkness, but Jesus is ready to bring us into the marvelous light. We start by coming back to Christ and the word of God.

There is but one Lord, one faith and one Baptism and one God and father of all. God makes no mistakes. He made us what we are, and he put his spirit in us if we receive it by the death of his son. God is love and love is the key. We start by obeying God, trusting God, believing in God. For God so loved the world. It is time for the world to so love its neighbor, and its neighbor to love as well.

Thank you for allowing me to share with you my brothers and sisters for this month. Happy Thanksgiving and merry Christmas to you all.