Jesus maintained magnetic ministry

HICKORY — It is with promise land pleasure and Jesus joy to be able to greet all of you on behalf of our November edition devotionals. I earnestly pray that God will touch the hearts and spirits of those who will have a chance to pause from the hustle and bustle of life and read this month’s devotions.

It’s interesting to note the magnetic ministry that Jesus maintained during his time on Earth. Jesus was always inviting people to become his disciplined followers.

Reading throughout the Gospels it’s amazingly clear how people were inexplicably attracted and amused of how much Jesus (God wrapped in flesh) was interested in them.

One of the most comforting, fulfilling, exciting and freeing aspects of the Christian life is the fact that God is more attracted and interested in us than we are in him. This becomes extremely important for all of us to know because many of us who have been “raised in the church” often send messages both verbal and non-verbal that those not in the church are less than worthy of God’s love.