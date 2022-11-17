Jesus is the answer, faith the key

Hi all, pray and hope we all had a prosperous week. Where do we start?

We have been meditating on the thought of how and where we as a people and great nation start to turn back to God and away from sin, evil, hatred and meanness.

Jesus said to his disciples, "if you love me then keep my commandments."

His commandments are simple. They are love the Lord God with all your heart, soul, and mind, likewise is this that you love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus came as we stated last week to save the world. His great love for us allowed him to leave paradise with his father, the 24 Elders and all the saints to come to a world full of sin.

Take on a body like yours and mine endure all the temptation and sin in this world and in mankind but yet he sinned not. Instead he took all of the sins in the world on the cross and destroyed the power of sin, death and the grave.

Now some 2,000-plus years later mankind has fallen back into the grips of sin and evil. Why? In the book or Jude, the brother of our Lord and savior Jesus the Christ, we are warned about allowing the ungodly to creep in and turn us from the salvation that we received from our Lord.

Jude: 3-5 "Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto saints. For there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ."

The enemy has crept in and has turned our nation from the morals of the Bible. In Jude he reminded the Jews and saints that God has delivered them, for Egypt destroyed the non-believers, he reminded them of Sodom and Gomorrah, and of the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains. We have to get back to the Lord and back to in God we trust. Jesus is the answer and faith is the key! That's where we start. Thanks and God bless each and every one of you.