Jesus is savior of the whole cosmos

Life is too short — so much to know and so little time to know it all. I have always been fascinated by science, physics, and space travel, but this was not my calling. Even so, it has been a major interest for me, and as a minister of the gospel, I often think about the future of my faith as we launch out into space to become a multiplanetary species on the moon and Mars.

Humanity could reach the Red Planet and the moon sooner than we think. SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said a crewed mission to Mars could happen before the end of the 2020s. “I think it will be in this decade, yes. People on the moon, sooner,” Shotwell told CNBC recently. This is not science fiction — these things are really happening today. For more information about the development of a human colony on Mars, go to www.spacex.com/human-spaceflight/mars/.

Astronauts, cosmonauts, and space flight participants have practiced their faith traditions while in space; sometimes publicly, sometimes privately. Religion in outer space poses unique questions and challenges for people of faith and is something we need to think about as we embark on being a multiplanetary species. Space travelers have reported profound changes in the way they view their faith related to “the overview effect,” which is a cognitive shift reported by some astronauts while viewing Earth from space. The idea of faith in space is becoming an important issue that deserves more attention.

Even so, thinking about Christ and space travel requires a quantum shift in thinking for most Christians. A quantum shift is transitioning to a new reality which you couldn’t access before. Revelations are like quantum shifts as God opens our mind to something we have never thought of before. I am seeking revelation in these matters.

Auxiliary Catholic Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles is a man of faith who has been willing to engage in dialogue about Christianity and space. He is often called “the bishop of the internet,” and his regular YouTube videos have been viewed over 90 million times. He has over 3 million followers on Facebook, and he has been invited to speak about religion at the headquarters of Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, and Google.

Bishop Barron is in a unique position to make our faith tradition relevant for today’s generation, and many people are listening to what he has to say about faith and space. In the Christian YouTube program, “Word on Fire,” Bishop Barron said this:

“The God we serve is not a puny parochial God that is only concerned with one little planet in this corner of the universe, but he is the God who creates the whole of the universe and imbues it with his glory. One way to look at it is that Jesus is the savior of us — we say ‘for us men and our salvation he came down from heaven,’ but he by extension is the savior of the whole cosmos. I prefer to stay with the cosmic texts of the New Testament and say Jesus’ implication is not just for this planet but it for the whole of the universe.” Scripture to support this is Col 1:15-20.

The Supremacy of the Son of God

15 The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. 16 For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. 17 He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. 18 And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy. 19 For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, 20 and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross.

His complete comments on that program called “God, Elon Musk, and Space” addresses many questions about science and religion as well as his thoughts on Christianity and space. You can see the full video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UURSfivRGtl.

I know this is a lot to think about, and the subject can be upsetting for some Christians. For those of us who are older, we may not see the days when humans live on the moon and Mars. However, for generations to come, this will become a reality. It is comforting to know that the gospel will go with those courageous enough to explore and colonize space.

One thing I wonder is “What message will we as Christians carry into space? Will religion cause wars and bitter division in space as it does on the Earth? Will we carry a message of good news that God is loving, powerful, compassionate, forgiving, gracious and merciful? Will our message take religion-based bigotry into space and spread hatred in the universe?”

I don’t know all the answers, but I believe these are good questions and I appreciate the opportunity to share them with you.