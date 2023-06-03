You are here! You may say, “So what, of course I’m here,” but I am not talking about the fact that you are reading this article but about the fact that you exist or that anything exists.

How did that happen? There are only two possibilities: either we created ourselves or there is someone who created us.

The first possibility, which is the widely held scientific view, is impossible. How can you make yourself, if you don’t exist? In order to get here by natural causes means that at some point there was nothing and then there was something. In other words, zero equaled one. If we did create ourselves out of nothingness, then what purpose do we have? I would argue none.

If we exist by chance and we are nothing more than atoms in human form, then we are no more important than atoms in the form of a rock. If we are simply accidents, then there is no meaning to life. If we are simply accidents, there is no meaning to anything we accomplish in life because there is no ultimate meaning to life. If this is the case, eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we die.

Experience teaches us that everything has a purpose, from the cars we drive to the chairs we sit in. Everything in existence has a purpose, which leads to the second possibility, that an eternal being created us. Genesis 1:1 states that “In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth.” This includes time, space, matter, and the laws that govern them.

Now, if there is a creator, then the creator creates the purpose. This means when you look into the mirror, you can be assured of two things: you are fearfully and wonderfully made, and you were made with purpose (Psalm 139:14). That purpose is to glorify God! Psalm 86:9 states that “All the nations who the Lord has made shall worship him and glorify his name.” In other words, it’s not about you; it’s about him!

To seek to aggrandize yourself, by taking your God-given body, mind and energy to fulfill purposes outside of those for which he designed you, is sin. The wages of sin is death as written in Romans 6:23. It is sin that robs us of our purpose and distances us from a holy God. But do not let sin deceive you, there is someone who conquered sin, when he died on the cross in our place and rose on the third day, and his name is Jesus. Your purpose and the purpose of all mankind is found in him and in him alone. Knowing him will help you discover your true purpose.