In pandemic, nobody's getting it right

Nobody’s getting it right.
I’m talking about COVID and churches.
I have been in touch with lots of different pastors, locally and otherwise, and we all have the same challenge. The same pandemic that has polarized the nation and world has prompted a diverse set of expectations if not demands within our congregations.
If the standard is, “You should get this right, make everyone happy, and have no regrets when you look back 10 years from now,” every pastor is falling short and every church is failing.
Fortunately, that’s not the standard.
World War II German martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote, “He who loves his dream of a community more that the Christian community itself becomes a destroyer of the latter, even though his personal intentions may be ever so honest and earnest and sacrificial.”
In other words, the church isn’t designed to “get it right.” Those who can’t let go of that dream never gain the benefits of being a part of a real church full of people who get it wrong.
That, after all, is what a church is. We are people who confess that we are sinful and broken. The only way we can have a relationship with God and each other is through the cross of Jesus. We come to God admitting how far we fall short and receiving the gift of grace. We gain the benefit of eyes and arms and ears of others who show God’s grace to us.
The very essence of a church is that everyone who belongs confesses that we get it wrong. That’s why we need Jesus in the first place.
Assembling a dozen or a hundred or a hundred hundred people who get it wrong compounds the problem. If you throw in a pandemic that no one under the age of 100 has experienced, it’s no wonder that nobody’s getting it right.
Are you one of those church members telling your pastor, “That church around the corner is meeting without any restrictions!” or “Why don’t we care enough to require masks like the church down the street?” or “Why is everyone so stupid they can’t see it my way?”
The Apostle Paul instructed the church at Colosse, “Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” (3:17). He had no need to write those words if they were an ideal community. They weren’t.
I love the church. My church, your church, any church that professes Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord and keeps trying to do it better, even if we don’t get it right.
October is Clergy Appreciation Month. Have you told your pastor how grateful you are that you are forgiven by God and welcomed in your church even though you often get it wrong? Today might be a good day to do so.
The Rev. Bob Thompson is pastor of Corinth Reformed Church (UCC) in Hickory.