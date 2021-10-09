In pandemic, nobody's getting it right

The very essence of a church is that everyone who belongs confesses that we get it wrong. That’s why we need Jesus in the first place.

Assembling a dozen or a hundred or a hundred hundred people who get it wrong compounds the problem. If you throw in a pandemic that no one under the age of 100 has experienced, it’s no wonder that nobody’s getting it right.

Are you one of those church members telling your pastor, “That church around the corner is meeting without any restrictions!” or “Why don’t we care enough to require masks like the church down the street?” or “Why is everyone so stupid they can’t see it my way?”

The Apostle Paul instructed the church at Colosse, “Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” (3:17). He had no need to write those words if they were an ideal community. They weren’t.

I love the church. My church, your church, any church that professes Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord and keeps trying to do it better, even if we don’t get it right.

October is Clergy Appreciation Month. Have you told your pastor how grateful you are that you are forgiven by God and welcomed in your church even though you often get it wrong? Today might be a good day to do so.

The Rev. Bob Thompson is pastor of Corinth Reformed Church (UCC) in Hickory.