In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.”

As January comes to a close, I want to thank each of you for joining me on this journey of learning to abide with the Lord. Over the last three weeks we’ve looked at the spiritual disciplines of silence, journaling, and sabbath. I want to leave you with one more that has been incredibly powerful for me — the practice of Lectio Divina.

Lectio Divina (literally “divine reading”) is a contemplative way of reading scripture. I am a type-A-doer who’s always bouncing around, so it’s sometimes difficult for me to find the mental bandwidth to do this well. However, every single time that I’ve made the space and time to practice Lectio Divina, without fail, I have gained incredible insight and clarity.

The muffled whisper of the Lord that is sometimes so distorted by the incessant pandemonium of the world becomes crystal clear. In John’s gospel, Jesus says, “My sheep listen to my voice, I know them, and they follow me.” It takes time and relational cultivation to distinguish the voice of the Savior, but it is imperative that we learn to.

There are four basic steps to this practice. Choose a short scripture (try five to eight verses to start). The Psalms work very well for this! If this is your first time, I recommend Psalm 23. You will read the scripture at least four times, so carve out some time to do this slowly. Begin with a prayer asking the Lord to reveal to you what you need to learn today.

1. Lection (Read): Slowly read (or listen on your Bible app) the verses you chose. Notice any words or phrases that jump out at you.

2. Meditatio (Reflect): During the second reading, focus on points you became aware of in the first reading and reflect on what he’s trying to tell you. Try not to overanalyze or study the passage. Instead, listen to the Lord’s voice.

3. Oratio (Respond): Read or listen a third time. Record your thoughts and feelings about what the Lord revealed to you in this passage. This is where a journal can come in handy. Try not to rush this step. Open a dialogue with the Lord in prayer. There’s no time limit here; sit with the Lord until you feel he’s nudging you to move on.

4. Contemplatio (Rest): During the final reading, contemplate what the Lord has shown you today and how he may be asking you to respond. Breathe deeply, thank him for speaking to you, and rest in his presence.

The Lord does bestow understanding and clarity to those who ask and are willing to seek it (James 1:5). He has a knack for “shining through the gloom” of our everyday mundanity if we’re willing to slow down long enough to take a look. Consistently hearing the voice of the Lord, in all circumstances, both good and bad, will change not only our view of the Father, but our view of ourselves and of this world.

“Hold Thou Thy cross before my closing eyes

Shine through the gloom and point me to the skies

Heaven’s morning breaks, and earth’s vain shadows flee

In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.”

— Henry Francis Lyte

