'I triumph still, if thou abide with me'

My goal for this month was to give you practical tips on how to abide with the Lord in the new year. So far we’ve talked about spending time in intentional silence in his presence and journaling prayers, thoughts, and feelings. Today, I want to share with you another practical element that can help you in increasing your spiritual health: the practice of Sabbath.

“Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy (set apart, dedicated to God). Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath [a day of rest dedicated] to the Lord your God; on that day you shall not do any work.” In Exodus 20, when the command for the Sabbath was given, there were two commands: do not work and dedicate this day to the Lord.

God created us. He knows that without intentional time for rest, both physical and spiritual, we cannot sustain a workaholic lifestyle without serious consequences. It’s why he set the standard for a day of rest at the end of the Creation account and why he was so adamant about his people observing that day of rest. John Mark Comer says, “When we fight this work-six-days, Sabbath-one-day rhythm, we go against the grain of the universe. And to quote philosopher H.H. Farmer, If you go against the grain of the universe, you get splinters.’” The human body and soul were not designed to sustain long term without rest, and we certainly cannot live out our calling and purpose fully if we’re burned out and over-exhausted.

How then would our lives change if we committed to a true 24-hour Sabbath? Where in those 24 hours we committed to stop and rest, unplug from technology, and spend intentional time with our family and friends. A day spent full of worship and acknowledgment of God’s constant presence; choosing a slow, restful rhythm, taking a walk in nature, breathing in some fresh air, turning off the news, helping a neighbor, or having coffee with a friend. We experience life most freely and abundantly when we are actively doing the things that feed our souls. Our victory is found when we fully rest in the Lord.

Time is constant and relentless, so live intentionally these moments in the wonderful freedom we have been given. We triumph here on Earth because the Lord is ever present with us here. We don’t have to wait until heaven to live abundantly, so make the time and space to experience the fullness of life here and now.

John 10:10 “I came so that they may have life and have it abundantly.”

I fear no foe, with Thee at hand to bless

Ills have no weight, and tears no bitterness

Where is death’s sting? Where, grave, thy victory?

I triumph still, if Thou abide with me

