How to thank a pastor

I don’t know any pastors who track which church members love on us during Clergy Appreciation Month. If you do want to honor your pastor in October, this column is for you.
Every pastor is unique, of course. Pay attention to your pastor’s personality, family and preferences. Here are some ideas my local colleagues told me they like.
1. Spot a sacrifice. If you noticed your pastor giving extra effort or yielding personal time to ministry, say so. Tell your pastor, “Thanks for prioritizing God and others.”
2. Thank a spouse. Our families make as much as or more sacrifice for the sake of ministry as we do. Notice them, include them, and acknowledge them.
3. Write a note. We know you look forward to running into your pastor at church to share a prayer need or church issue. Write it down (or send a reminder email) so we don’t have to remember it after greeting dozens of other people.
4. Recall a moment. It could have been an altar call, a baptism, a hospital visit, a conversation, a wedding, a party. Remind us of a time God showed up in the form of your pastor.
5. Share a quote. We’re glad you “enjoyed the sermon.” We’d be even gladder if you told us about one specific sentence or point the Holy Spirit applied directly to you.
6. Disclose a call. It encourages us more than you know when you dedicate yourself to ministry. Tell us what God is doing in and through you at church or in the community.
7. Own a task. Notice what your pastor is doing that’s not in the job description — moving tables, locking doors, running Zoom. Don’t just offer to “help.” Say (and mean), “From now on, I’ve got that. I’ll either do it or delegate it.”
8. Let it go. Does something annoy you about your pastor or church or another church member? Choose to forgive and forget — from now until Jesus returns.
9. Blanket with grace. When you offer a suggestion for improvement, coat it with kindness and ask how you can help.
10. Send a prayer. We know you pray for us. If there’s a specific Bible verse or prayer you’re praying for us — send a text, post it on social media or hand it to us in a note.
11. Fund a cause. Give a gift to the church with this note: “Wherever the pastor think it’s needed the most.”
12. Support a hobby. Does your pastor like to fish, golf, eat out, attend concerts, read? A hobby gift says, “I love it when you’re doing what you love.”