How to thank a pastor

I don’t know any pastors who track which church members love on us during Clergy Appreciation Month. If you do want to honor your pastor in October, this column is for you.

Every pastor is unique, of course. Pay attention to your pastor’s personality, family and preferences. Here are some ideas my local colleagues told me they like.

1. Spot a sacrifice. If you noticed your pastor giving extra effort or yielding personal time to ministry, say so. Tell your pastor, “Thanks for prioritizing God and others.”

2. Thank a spouse. Our families make as much as or more sacrifice for the sake of ministry as we do. Notice them, include them, and acknowledge them.

3. Write a note. We know you look forward to running into your pastor at church to share a prayer need or church issue. Write it down (or send a reminder email) so we don’t have to remember it after greeting dozens of other people.

4. Recall a moment. It could have been an altar call, a baptism, a hospital visit, a conversation, a wedding, a party. Remind us of a time God showed up in the form of your pastor.