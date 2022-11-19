Hickory church opens craft and gift shop

HICKORY — First United Methodist Church is opening a craft and gift shop in the Community Room on the church campus.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Caring Corner Craft & Gift Shop will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.
The shop's purpose is to raise money for mission outreach.
Extended holiday hours beginning after the grand opening and continuing until Jan. 6 will be as follows.
Monday: noon to 4:40 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 5:15-7 p.m.
Thursday: noon to 4:30 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: closed
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The church is at 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory.