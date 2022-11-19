 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory church opens craft and gift shop

HICKORY — First United Methodist Church is opening a craft and gift shop in the Community Room on the church campus.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Caring Corner Craft & Gift Shop will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m.

The shop's purpose is to raise money for mission outreach.

Extended holiday hours beginning after the grand opening and continuing until Jan. 6 will be as follows.

Monday: noon to 4:40 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:15-7 p.m.

Thursday: noon to 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: closed

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The church is at 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory.

