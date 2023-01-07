Help of the helpless, oh, abide with me

Happy new year! After the busyness of the holiday season, it’s vital to our spiritual health to take a couple of deep breaths and recenter for the year to come! The first step to a thriving spiritual life is to recognize our need and to have the self-awareness to acknowledge our deficiencies. Once we are able to say, like the father of the possessed boy in Mark 9, “I believe, help my unbelief!,” that’s when the real work of the Lord can begin.

I wanted to give you something practical that you can do to enhance your spiritual health this year. I’m thankful that the Lord is good and faithful no matter my posture, however, his nearness is more palpable when I’m actively seeking him. Sometimes that looks like reading and studying the Word or listening to worship music and podcasts, but today I want to encourage you to try the simplicity of abiding. Not asking, not interceding, but just sitting with the Lord. Being silent or in a meditative state is so contrary to our fast-paced, modern, westernized way of living. If you experience difficulty at first, you’re in good company.

1. Set aside 5-10 minutes (or more if you’re feeling ambitious!)

2. Find a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed.

3. Turn off or silence all electronic devices.

4. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths.

5. As thoughts of things you need to do start coming up, acknowledge them, and let them pass.

6. Ask the Lord to come abide with you, to sit with you, to stay with you. Say his names with reverence: God, Jesus, Holy Spirit, Yahweh (The Lord), Abba (Father), Jehovah Jireh (The Lord will Provide), Jehovah Rapha (The God who Heals), Jehovah Shalom (The Lord is Peace), Adonai Ro-i (The Lord my Shepherd), El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty). Pick one that resonates with you or meditate on each one.

7. It’s easy to start talking to the Lord or begin asking for things, but remember this isn’t a time to pray for other people or even for yourself. The goal is simply to be in the presence of the Lord without an agenda other than to encounter him and hear what he has to say. Be still.

8. As your time in silence comes to a close, resist the temptation to critique yourself too harshly. This is an ancient practice that the early church fathers, and even Jesus, used. It is extremely beneficial, but it is just that, a practice.

9. I like to end this time by singing or playing a hymn. I recommend “Abide with Me,” as this will be the hymn I’ll continue to reference throughout the month of January.

It’s important to ask the Lord to abide with us, but we must also choose to abide with him as well.

“Abide with me: fast falls the eventide;

The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide.

When other helpers fail and comforts flee,

Help of the helpless, O abide with me.”

— Henry Francis Lyte

For questions, prayer, or more information, call 828-324-8085.