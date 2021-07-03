Heed the call to repentance

In these United States of America we see a rise in racism, evil and all kinds of perversions.

We have passed laws to legalize sin. We have seen our babies killed on a record level, and we have seen our own Capital attacked by its own citizens. God is not pleased with America nor the world.

Is there hope? Yes, and we find that hope in the word of God in the book of Isaiah. This book was written by Isaiah the Prophet of God. His prophetic words to the nation of Judah and the surrounding nations. It is a call to repentance. It is broken down into two main themes: judgment and salvation.

About the author; He was a well-educated, politically astute prophet who lived in Jerusalem, the capital of Judah. His message to Judah and the surrounding nations was that the judgment of God will come upon them. If they do not turn from their evil ways, they will be led into captivity by the Babylonians. The second half of the book he assures the people that those who are carried away into captivity will return to Jerusalem and that a “suffering servant” born as the virgin child of God will be the Messiah and will bring salvation to the world.