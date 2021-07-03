Heed the call to repentance

In these United States of America we see a rise in racism, evil and all kinds of perversions.
We have passed laws to legalize sin. We have seen our babies killed on a record level, and we have seen our own Capital attacked by its own citizens. God is not pleased with America nor the world.
Is there hope? Yes, and we find that hope in the word of God in the book of Isaiah. This book was written by Isaiah the Prophet of God. His prophetic words to the nation of Judah and the surrounding nations. It is a call to repentance. It is broken down into two main themes: judgment and salvation.
About the author; He was a well-educated, politically astute prophet who lived in Jerusalem, the capital of Judah. His message to Judah and the surrounding nations was that the judgment of God will come upon them. If they do not turn from their evil ways, they will be led into captivity by the Babylonians. The second half of the book he assures the people that those who are carried away into captivity will return to Jerusalem and that a “suffering servant” born as the virgin child of God will be the Messiah and will bring salvation to the world.
We know who that Messiah is; He is our lord and savior Jesus the Christ. John 3:16-19 says “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the condemnation, that light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.”
Our nation, like Judah in Isaiah’s time, is corrupt, crooked and evil. We were a Christian nation once and our motto was “In God We Trust.’’ Well let us turn back to God, repent and trust him. It doesn’t matter what’s politically correct nor what laws have been passed. God’s word is God’s word and sin is sin.
The only answer is repentance and love. We will be back next week as we like Isaiah must face the mirror.