Heavens declare glory of God

Like many people, I have been amazed by images from the James Webb Space Telescope that NASA shared this week. They have been mind-blowing.

To think that we are just today seeing light that was formed over 13 billion years ago is staggering. Then, to consider how far that light had to travel to reach the lenses of the telescope when light travels approximately 186,000 miles per second, is even more mind boggling. These images represent time and space that is so vast that it is difficult for my small human brain to fathom.

In addition, these images have been gorgeous. Colorful swirls and sparkles have lit up our newsfeeds and our imaginations.

In contemplating the vast size and vast beauty of the universe, my mind keeps going back to a verse from the Hebrew scriptures in which the Psalmist asks, “What are mere mortals that you should think of them, human beings that you should care for them?” (Psalm 8:4) Images of the Stephan’s Quintet of five galaxies reminds me of the tiny speck that my little life represents — both in physical matter and duration.

Once, in an episode of the radio show “On Being,” astronomer Jill Tarter claimed, “It takes a cosmos to make a human.” By this, Tarter was both channeling Carl Sagan’s belief that we are all made of stardust — the same building blocks of life that create the cosmos — but also that we are connected to something much, much bigger than ourselves.

It is humbling. To think of ourselves as a small speck of stardust compared to the vastness of the Carina Nebula. Yet, it is also somewhat comforting. I believe that the God who made the universe also made you and me, and this same God called this same universe (you and me included!) “good.” We humans might be mere blips on the landscape of time and space, but yet we can trust that — like the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 — we are beautifully and wonderfully made. Just as wonderfully and beautifully as these ancient galaxies.

Another set of images that came across my news feed this week was the winners of the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards. Number 15 in the images shared was of a tiny hummingbird sitting on a branch in Washington state. At first glance, it simply looks like a bird on a branch, but upon closer inspection a single perfect snowflake can be seen on the bird’s brow. It almost looks like it was photoshopped onto the image; it is so perfect.

The perfection of the snowflake on the tiniest bird’s brow juxtaposed to the vastness of the universe — these are the things that invite us to appreciate our own place in the canvas of creation. Each snowflake is unique. Each bird carries a song. Each galaxy holds wonder and mystery. Therefore, we humans can delight in our own beautiful place in this creation and sing along with the ancient psalmist: The heavens declare the glory of God.