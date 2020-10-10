Group creates Memorial for the Unborn

They began work with a prayer to follow God’s will and then proceeded to turn the hill into a graveyard of small white crosses. A sign was erected so that those passing the church could understand that this was the annual Memorial for the Unborn.

Each of the white crosses on the church’s grounds represents five of the 3,000 innocent lives lost to abortion daily. This annual memorial has existed for more than 20 years at St. Aloysius Church. The Knights of 6451, along with a portion of the community, approach this annual event with a grim sense of the gravity of the situation, but also with the hope coming from the proclamation of the message of the sanctity of life as declared within the Gospels.