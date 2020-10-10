 Skip to main content
Group creates Memorial for the Unborn
Group creates Memorial for the Unborn

Memorial

Shown is the Memorial for the Unborn at St. Aloysius Church in Hickory.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Early on the morning of Oct. 2, a group of St. Aloysius Church Council 6451’s Knights of Columbus arrived at the grassy hill next to St. Sebastian Chapel, located on the St. Aloysius Church grounds in Hickory.

They began work with a prayer to follow God’s will and then proceeded to turn the hill into a graveyard of small white crosses. A sign was erected so that those passing the church could understand that this was the annual Memorial for the Unborn.

Each of the white crosses on the church’s grounds represents five of the 3,000 innocent lives lost to abortion daily. This annual memorial has existed for more than 20 years at St. Aloysius Church. The Knights of 6451, along with a portion of the community, approach this annual event with a grim sense of the gravity of the situation, but also with the hope coming from the proclamation of the message of the sanctity of life as declared within the Gospels. 

