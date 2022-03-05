God's love gives us reason to hope

Hope does not disappoint. It showed up every day on the screensaver. There was no memory of the exact date that it was posted or the original reason for this part of the verse, but there was this continual reminder of what Romans 5:5 states (slightly different) in the New International Version — “And hope does not put us to shame.” But here is not where hope is beginning, nor is it where hope ends.
The experience of Paul opens up a totally different way of looking at suffering — what is the product and the outcome. Suffering helps us to continue on but is not necessarily the final stop. Suffering takes us to perseverance in verse 4. Perseverance is that energy to keep going because we know that we have felt this frustration and this concern (and sometimes even worry) before, but because we made it “before,” we will make it now.
But this is still not the final stop. From perseverance, our character develops and we continuously become a better version of ourselves. So now we have learned from the suffering. Now we have continued in spite of challenges. Now we have become a better “us.” And then finally, here it is … like the athlete who met the mark. Like the traveler who successfully completed the journey. Like the student who is ready to cross the stage. We finally arrive at … hope.
But just as we have explored and learned and taught and learned again all that we can take in on the way to hope, we now begin to investigate this hope that we have arrived at. We see the signs and we know the truth. Hope does not put us to shame, but what qualifies hope to not put us to shame? There it is — bright and shining, warm and glowing, filling and restoring — because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.
Here, the translation is clear. The hope is in and because of and actually is God’s love and the hope is in our hearts. What a mystery has been solved! How wonderful this news is to all! The love of God will not put us to shame. The love of God, present as the Holy Spirit, will allow us to continue on. The next verse (verse 6) says it plainly. At just the right time. When we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. And then after we realize how incredible this love is, we see in verse 8, while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
Cling to the hope that God’s love has prepared and delivered. Embrace the hope that has now justified us by his blood. Be reconciled. Build your hope on things eternal. Don’t only hold to God’s unchanging hand, but hold to the hope he has planted in your heart, fertilized with his love to grow and then to spread to the masses. Hope does not disappoint.
Virginia F. “Ginny” Wright is pastor of The Fellowship 1.3