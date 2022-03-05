God's love gives us reason to hope

Hope does not disappoint. It showed up every day on the screensaver. There was no memory of the exact date that it was posted or the original reason for this part of the verse, but there was this continual reminder of what Romans 5:5 states (slightly different) in the New International Version — “And hope does not put us to shame.” But here is not where hope is beginning, nor is it where hope ends.

The experience of Paul opens up a totally different way of looking at suffering — what is the product and the outcome. Suffering helps us to continue on but is not necessarily the final stop. Suffering takes us to perseverance in verse 4. Perseverance is that energy to keep going because we know that we have felt this frustration and this concern (and sometimes even worry) before, but because we made it “before,” we will make it now.

But this is still not the final stop. From perseverance, our character develops and we continuously become a better version of ourselves. So now we have learned from the suffering. Now we have continued in spite of challenges. Now we have become a better “us.” And then finally, here it is … like the athlete who met the mark. Like the traveler who successfully completed the journey. Like the student who is ready to cross the stage. We finally arrive at … hope.