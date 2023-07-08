“When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, He asked him, ‘Do you want to get well?’” John 5:6

One day Jesus walked by a pool in Jerusalem of which contemporary folklore told angels would often come down to disturb the waters. The first person to jump in would be healed of any illness. Thus, many blind, lame and crippled would station themselves around the water in hopes of a blessing.

Scripture tells us of the sorry condition of one of the invalids who had been by the pool for 38 years. I can only imagine his deep longing to gain mobility again. Honestly, it seems like a very long time to wait for God to answer a prayer.

But on that day, Jesus, himself the Son of God, was walking through the crowd by the pool. The one person who had total ability to heal the sick was nearby. Jesus could even command the angels to come and stir the waters!

As Jesus comes up to the disabled man, he asked what seems like a very impertinent question: “Do you want to get well?” (One could wonder what other reason this man would have to spend a lifetime waiting by this pool.)

Jesus’ question sounds like an improper way to interact with a person in this predicament. It seems almost insulting to think anyone around that pool was not there for the sole purpose of being healed, sooner or later.

After working in The Salvation Army for more than 30 years, I can honestly say that need presents itself in various ways. Yet not all difficulties cause people to seek help, and not every person rises to the challenges they face. Sadly, there are even some who would rather contend with a known pain rather than to seek an unknown remedy.

Another well-known scripture recounts what Jesus said to his followers: “For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” (Matthew 7:8) Most of us latch on to the idea that we will find what we are looking for but disregard the prerequisite.

It is those who seek who will find; not the ones who sit idle. The door opens to the one who knocks; not before. God knows our every need even before we ask, yet reserves his response until we present our requests. (Matthew 6:8)

May I offer that while God is omniscient and omnipotent, he is still a person seeking a personal relationship with us. Every relationship is worked out in communication. And even with God, it is far better to present our needs, in all vulnerability, and graciously receive their response.

It did not take long for the man to explain his limitations, and Jesus healed him instantly. God is not far away from our condition and is always willing to intervene. All we have to do is ask.