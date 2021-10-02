God is reflected in faithful people

“I will not fail you nor abandon you,” says the Lord to Joshua (chapter 1) as He tells Joshua to take the people of Israel into the land that had been promised to them so many years before through Moses. God also tells him to be strong and courageous and obey all the Lord’s instructions keeping the law written on his heart and in his mind.

We are studying this scripture in light of the spiritual gift of faithfulness this week in our women’s Bible study. The Lord is so faithful to be with us, never leaving us. His grace is always present, albeit sometimes hard for us to discern. His mercy ever with us; but sometimes in the midst of our trials, we wonder, “where are you God?” We feel abandoned and alone.

The other lens of this study of faithfulness is friendship; God gives us a support system through the fellowship of other believers. Joshua, though the leader, had others alongside of him. He had been raised beside Moses and now taking the people of Israel into the promised land, he had the Lord and the officers of those people with him.