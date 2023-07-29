“So, when he heard that Lazarus was sick, he stayed where he was two more days, and then he said to his disciples, ‘Let us go back to Judea.’” John 11:6-7

One day while Jesus was teaching in the region of Perea, news reached him that his dear friend, Lazarus, was very ill. The clear inference was that the family wanted Jesus to come and heal their brother. At that point, it would not have surprised anyone to see Jesus stop mid-sentence and start running toward Bethany.

But the story of this friendship has a very awkward twist here. Instead of excusing himself to the crowd, asking them to pray for his beloved friend and gathering his disciples to journey westward, Jesus remains there. He even continues teaching for another two days before they depart.

Of all the unreasonable things Jesus ever did, this is one of the most baffling ones. Almost everywhere that Jesus went, miracles happened. We cannot read a whole page of the Gospels without coming across at least one of these occurrences. In each instance, we see the kindness and generosity of Jesus.

Until we come to this moment. Instead of going toward his friend in need, Jesus remains distant. Jesus seems to reason that Lazarus’ illness would not end in death (John 11:4), giving reason to his waiting to travel. But when the disciples remind Jesus of the dangers in Judea, Jesus seems to contradict his previous statements telling them that Lazarus was dead (John 11:14).

It seems incongruent for Jesus to be so callous toward his friends. By all accounts, the family of Lazarus had supported Jesus and offered such hospitality that would have indebted him to them. It was not much to ask of Jesus to come back and return their kindness, even as he had shown to so many others.

Yet Jesus was intending to offer his friends something of even greater value. Jesus was going to give Lazarus a powerful experience that would thoroughly enrich the rest of his life. In fact, the testimony of Lazarus would be like none other, until the very resurrection of Jesus himself!

It is only in our linear view that we are limited in sight. God sees the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10). He foresees his desired outcome long before we get a glimpse of what is to come. Long before we understand what glorious thing he is doing for us, God has already worked out his plan for our good.

The truth was that Lazarus may have already died by the time the news of his illness reached Jesus in Perea. The two-day delay was not to disregard his friends’ plea but to enlarge their reward. (Whose family photo album would include the pictures from the gravesite where they once were buried for four days?)

This is how God works, in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform. He sees our frailty and limitations and works through even calamity and destruction to achieve greater results than our puny plans would ever attain.

Upon arriving in Bethany, Jesus was taken to the tomb site. There he called out his friend and they both walked home to celebrate.