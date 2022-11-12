Get back to God through Jesus

We started this month with a question. Where do we start? And we planted the seed that we need to start with our Lord and savior Jesus the Christ.

Why? Because we, humanity, cannot fix the problems in our nation nor our world. We continue to fail. History has taught us that man always fails no matter how hard he tries, but God never fails.

Well, what is the problem? Why do we need fixing? Evil and meanness and lack of morals and just plain disregard for decency are the result of sin. Man cannot free himself of sin nor the grip of sin nor the end result of sin, which is eternal death.

We have North Korea threatening nuclear war. Russia at war with Ukraine and violence and murder on the rise in America. Home invasions, assaults in the home, while exercising, political divide over a lie about elections because a bully didn’t want to leave office, an assault on our own capitol, just ugliness.

Paul in his appeal to Agrippa was making the argument that this very Jesus of which he was testifying about who was risen from the dead and is alive and sitting on the right hand of the father interceding for all believers and who gave his life freely and shed his blood for the remission of sin is the only answer for the world then, now and tomorrow.

God’s love caused him to send his only son that through his son the world might be saved. In the 26th chapter of Acts, verses 28 and 29 says, “Then Agrippa said to Paul, ‘Do you think in such a short time you can persuade me to be a Christian?’” Paul replied, “Short time or long I pray God that not only you but all who are listening to me today may become what I am, except for these Chains.”

I too pray that we as Christians [due to me writing this devotion to Christians mostly] be bold in telling people about our Lord and savior, how he will put joy in your heart (and) take pain and sadness and anger away. He will wipe the tears from your eyes and take away the guilt and stain of sin from you. He will cause you to love your neighbor, not hate him.

We have no peace because we have no Jesus. In God we trust, or do we? Please, let’s get back to God. How? By his son, Jesus! My prayer is that we Christians stand for truth and righteousness. That is how we start. God bless you.