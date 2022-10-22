Gain wisdom from your mistakes

Proverbs 4:5-9

5 Get wisdom, get understanding;

do not forget my words or turn away from them.

6 Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you;

love her, and she will watch over you.

7 The beginning of wisdom is this: Get[a] wisdom.

Though it cost all you have,[b] get understanding.

Wisdom is a major theme in the Bible but what is it? In many ways wisdom is learning from our mistakes and applying what we have learned in our life so that we don’t make the same mistakes over and over again.

Some of us never make the same mistake twice — we have to make it five or six times just to be sure! Some of us have been repeating the same mistakes in life for so long now, we might need to start calling them traditions. Some of us learn from the mistakes of others, and the rest of us have to be the others. So how do we become wise? This passage says that the beginning of wisdom is to want wisdom.

I’d like to share with a poem called “There’s a Deep Hole in the Sidewalk.” This deep hole in the sidewalk represents those mistakes you make over and over again like the recovering alcoholic who thinks he can just have one drink, getting into another unhealthy relationship, blowing your money on gambling or your pornography addiction, letting other people use you — you can fill in the blank. Think about what your deep hole might be.

Lesson 1.

I walk down the street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I fall in.

I am lost…

I am helpless.

It isn’t my fault.

It takes forever to find a way out and it almost costs me everything

I’m not thinking about what I’m doing or where I am going. I am not aware of God’s presence and not asking for His guidance. I look for someone to blame. I don’t have any wisdom.

Lesson 2.

I walk down the same street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I don’t think it will be like the last one

I fall in again.

I can’t believe I am in this same place.

It isn’t my fault.

It takes a long time to get out, and costs me a lot

I did the same thing I did last time but it isn’t my fault. I’m still looking for someone to blame. I am not aware of God’s presence or asking for His guidance. I don’t have wisdom yet and I’m not looking for it either.

Lesson 3.

I walk down the same street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I see it is there.

I still fall in… it’s a habit.

But, my eyes are open.

I know where I am.

It is my fault.

I can get out of it faster, but it still costs me something

I’m still headed in the same direction but this time when I fall in, I know it is my fault. I’m not blaming anyone. I’m aware of God’s presence. He is teaching me that I am responsible for my choices, and I need to learn from my mistakes. This is the beginning of Wisdom

Chapter 4

I walk down the same street.

There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.

I walk around it.

I’m still headed in the same direction, but I have learned to recognize the trap and avoid it.

I’m becoming wiser with what God is teaching me, but I must have reservations about making a total change to be walking down that sane street again.

Chapter 5

I walk down another street.

I have learned that the other street, the other way of life is not good for me, so I allow God to lead me in another direction. I’m headed in a new direction where those same traps don’t exist. I have wisdom about the deep hole in the sidewalk and I have applied it to the way I live to do something different.

All people make mistakes, but only wise people learn from them.

Proverbs 3:13-15

13 Blessed are those who find wisdom,

those who gain understanding,

14 for she is more profitable than silver

and yields better returns than gold.

15 She is more precious than rubies;

nothing you desire can compare with her.