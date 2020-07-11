First Baptist Church of Hickory supports charitable efforts

HICKORY — The Missions Council of First Baptist Church of Hickory, chaired by Lloyd Bost, has approved three $5,000 donations to The Salvation Army, the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry for their efforts to collectively provide family support to those in most need as a result of COVID-19.
Through conference calls and Zoom meetings, these agencies have identified opportunities to collectively work together to help the community during this stressful time.
This effort was congratulated by Jennie Connor, Executive Director of the Catawba County United Way who stated that “I can attest that your decision to help support these three organizations will be a vital resource to many. Even with the stimulus funding provided by our government there are many individuals still at risk of homelessness and many facing unsurmountable debt due to job loss. Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of those that will be served through your support whether they are seated beside you at future Sunday church services or they are someone whose path you may never cross. We are all God’s children.”
The Salvation Army operates a variety of programs including a Crisis Help Center for financial assistance to those in need, and in 2019 they helped 2,344 individuals. They operate the Shelter of Hope for the homeless which helped 539 individuals in 2019. The Boys and Girls Club helped 171 at-risk youth in 2019. The agency also has three Family Stores, (Hickory, Conover and Maiden), in Catawba County to provide affordable clothing and furniture for those on a limited budget or in the case of emergencies.
The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry services include helping with financial assistance for rent, utilities, heat and transportation. In 2019 they helped 3,665 individuals through these services. The ministry also provides emergency food and supplemental monthly food for those in need along with providing health-care programs for prescription drugs, medical, dental and eye care.
The Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry provided crisis assistance to 10,825 individuals in 2019, helping with mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, fuel oil and kerosene purchases, food, clothing, and life necessary pharmaceuticals. The program also provided 1,330 individuals with crisis assistance counseling. The agency operates an emergency Hunger Prevention Program through ECCCM’s food pantry as well as the Student Hunger Program for students in Catawba County and Newton-Conover City School System.
