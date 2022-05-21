Find delight in your day

It has been years since we’ve had a long spring. Years since I can remember the cool mornings and low humidity days lasting this long into May.

As I write this early in the week, I’m outside helping proctor EOG’s (End of Grade) for the elementary school my girls attend. Its loud outside — I’m not that far from the massive air conditioning units. They provide a constant hum.

But even at a little after 9 a.m., it is still nice and cool in the shade, probably the mid-60s if I had to guess. It is truly a beautiful spring morning.

In Ross Gay’s “The Book of Delights,” he describes in short essays, “the small joys we often overlook in our lives.” (The quotes are for whoever wrote the book jacket verbiage). Such essays titled, My Birthday, Kinda or Nicknames or Ghost or Kombucha in a Mid-century Glass, have brought me pause and often make me tilt my head in that, I’m really thinking deeply now, kind of way.

So, I sit and ponder, whilst (using “whilst” is a delight) picking out delights. Here begins a non-exhaustive list of delights … Sunlight that shines through tall, massive even, oak trees and makes a hectic pattern of light and shadow on the brick house across the street, delight.

The way these third-grade boys have too much energy for clutching Chromebooks as they walk out to the mobile classroom waiting to start their testing — their fidgeting and squirming and energy, delight.

Bright blue-framed eyeglasses on a 9-year-old face, delight.

Having a friend bring me my sunglasses because I left them in the car and now my retinas won’t burn to a crisp, whilst (there’s that delight again) I sit outside drinking in long spring and her pollen, delight.

I watched what was likely a robin, but I want to be a Carolina wren, for two minutes go back and forth inside the forgotten basketball post — it lost the backboard, rim and net when the mobile classroom took over the concrete pad that was its court — the Carolina wren (or maybe robin) must be making a nest in that pole, delight!

Poets like Ross Gay, Mary Oliver, Wendell Berry, and Tony Hoagland all excel at being present. Present enough to find joy or gratitude or delight. Maybe that is the case for all poets. A prerequisite even. Poetry is delight.

The way the school smells the same no matter what breakfast or lunch is served, delight.

Selfishly, having been genuinely thanked over and over for helping (is sitting outside the mobile classrooms as a proctor helping?) delight!

Now it is your turn. Be a poet for a day. Catalog a non-exhaustive list of delights. Write them down. Or don’t. You are in charge of you, after all. This time spent in the shade of those high-powered air conditioning units, goosebumps on my arms as spring stretches out her last bit of influence, delight.