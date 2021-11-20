Fellowship with others reveals the unseen

Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God. (Ephesians 5:1, 2 NIV)

The month of November is the month where many of us will be celebrating Thanksgiving. A day designated to express love and gratitude for the ones whom God has strategically placed within our circles.

Amazingly clear, God never designed for believers to be loners, but rather knitted together in a bond of love and fellowship. The family is the first institution ordained by God. In the Garden of Eden, the only thing God did not describe as good in all of creation, was that Adam was alone.

Not only is fellowship important in our individuals lives, fellowship is crucial to the life of the church.

The Greek term for fellowship is “koinonia,” which means to share or hold in common. Biblical fellowship has two distinct dimensions. The first is vertical fellowship, which is communion with God. Whatever is done must be done with the sole purpose of glorifying God. Our prayer life, family life, career, in everything we do and encounter we must give God the glory.