Feeling outrage? Learn from Jesus

Our time is awash in outrage. Invasions, a bombed children’s hospital, and millions displaced for no good reason. Celebrities attacking each other on live television. COVID fatigue. Workers in a host of frontline jobs quitting from frustration. Political strife that seems inevitably to swirl downward. Very expensive fallen arches. Sometimes it can feel like there is no one who understands and that there are few reasons for hope.

It was a lot worse in Jesus’s time. He is the perfect role model for dealing with outrage. While I don’t want to get into a “top that outrage” discussion, I would submit that the Crucifixion belongs up there near the top. In our recognition of what God accomplished through the cross, it is easy to gloss over the layers of revulsion it involved and the lessons taught by the victory it achieved.

Besides all else, the cross was about humiliation. Jesus claimed to be an all-powerful king who spoke for God and was God. He argued that the Romans and the Jewish authorities were not role models or even ultimately in charge. For the authorities, the cross was about beating this apparent foolishness out of him and his followers. Jesus was lifted up naked in a supremely modest ancient culture, nailed to a cross and crowned with thorns as a way of saying, “See this guy who said he was all powerful? He’s a fraud. He can’t cover his privates, can’t move, can’t defend himself and will soon be dead and forgotten.”

To me the greatest indignity came when a Jewish leader asked that the wording of a sign placed above Jesus on the cross be changed from “King of the Jews” to “He Said He is King of the Jews.” Imagine this: Jesus, God himself, who created these two men, who knew eons in advance that the two of them would be more concerned about proper attribution than his dying from torture, held back from destroying them and instead died when he could have spared himself. Why in the world did he do that?

Hebrews 12 tells us that “for the joy set before him, he endured the cross, despising the shame.” Jesus knew millennia beforehand that he would suffer, die and rise to reign in eternal glory. The humiliation was not a surprise and that’s partly what enabled him to bear it. He saw it as a necessary feature of his journey, a temporary, insubstantial situation compared to the joy that he has been experiencing now for thousands of years.

What story are we living in as we encounter outrage? If all is chance and vanity, we should be overwhelmed. However, if we understand it as a temporary circumstance compared to the wonder and infinite nature of the life to come, as Paul, Jesus and many other biblical authors viewed it, then outrage has much less power over us. This is not a denial of the reality of unjust suffering. It is real and it hurts. However, the Gospel understands it as somehow purposeful and limited to our short time here.

When I began working with the sick and dying, I thought the best thing for them would be to take away their problems. As I soon found out, I was wrong. The thing most of them wanted was to be reassured of the reality of the life to come and to know that God was carrying them through this one and into his presence. At times, I still find it hard to believe that this is the greatest balm, but it is time and again. Our ability to put outrage in its place, not minimizing but also not allowing it to dominate, is invaluable. Its lifespan is limited. Jesus says that someday those who belong to him will struggle to remember that it ever was.

Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.