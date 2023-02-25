How do you get ready for a party?

First, my family would choose a day and time. We would send out invitations. Our house would be cleaned and decorated. Food would be made and displayed. Gifts would be bought and wrapped. And if it was a birthday party, we would have the largest piñata in a 30-mile radius.

Well, there is a party that we need to get ready for. That party is Easter.

Easter, for Christians, is the greatest day of the year. We celebrate that there is a God. He created and loves the world. And after sin and evil came and damaged every person, structure, and system, God showed his love by coming in person. With his life, death, and resurrection, Jesus defeated sin, death and evil and is in the process of making all things new.

Now this is worth celebrating!

Historically, the church has prepared for the party of Easter by observing Lent. The church set aside 46 days, 40 weekdays of fasting and six Sundays which were always “feast days” in the church. Forty is a significant number in history as the Israelites spent 40 years in the desert before entering the promised land. Jesus spent 40 days in the wilderness before beginning his ministry. Israel and Jesus spent time preparing for the big moments of their lives.

So how do we get ready to celebrate the best day in history?

In short, by fasting and feasting.

Fasting is the practice of giving up something we normally crave or enjoy and replacing it with prayer and attention to God. Fasting is not just giving up something we know is bad for us, like too much sugar. The goal is to replace that craving with something better. For example, if you gave up social media, then every time you felt the urge to go on social media, you would pray.

My favorite example of this is my friend Wes. My wife and I could not get pregnant for years. Then one year, on Easter, we found out we were pregnant and we were elated. Shortly after, we drove to tell our friend Wes in person and he started crying. Unbeknownst to us, Wes had been fasting and praying during his 40 days of Lent for us to get pregnant. We cried happy tears together.

In addition to fasting, we can feast. Many people, maybe you, have lives that are very difficult right now. Any celebration at all would be difficult, if not impossible. If that is you, practice feasting.

Every Sunday listen to songs that you love to listen to. Wear clothes you love to wear. Go to church and sit in your favorite spot. Spend time with people who bring you life. Go for a mountain bike ride and talk to God. Hike a mountain and enjoy the beauty of creation.

Easter is coming. And I pray God meets you as you fast and feast.