Faith unleashes God's blessings

One of the most amazing elements of our spiritual walk with God is the faith we possess.

The Bible is replete with scriptures about God using ordinary people to do extraordinary things. “The extra stuff.” Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see. (Hebrews 11:1)

God seeks to show us that when we exercise our maximum effort and energy for him and his kingdom, not only is he the God who has done great things within biblical history, but also the God who moves mountains in our lives.

Faith gives us the spiritual reality that we all have to carry burdens. Some burdens are strictly of our own making; some we carry on behalf of others. Regardless of which situation we find ourselves in, faith allows us to know that God is still not confined by our own human limitations.

Faith is the key that unleashes God’s blessings. Faith proves to God that we believe he is real. Unfortunately for many Christians, Christianity is simply a religion. We religiously go to church every Sunday, religiously pray and sing the hymns of praise and religiously recite the Apostles Creed. In doing all things religiously well, we many times forfeit our blessings from God.