Event focuses on domestic violence

LONG VIEW — The Family Guidance Center’s First Step Domestic Violence Program, along with the Longview Police Department and Open Door Baptist Church, will be hosting its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church in Long View.
The public is invited to attend the event to honor survivors and to remember those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.
The featured speaker will be Amy Anderson, a survivor of domestic violence who is passionate about changing lives for the better and empowering others by sharing her emotional and gripping personal story with the community. Having experienced intimate partner violence, Anderson has turned her pain into power and her fear into perseverance.
In the midst of the aftermath of fleeing from her abuser, she and her two children created a business designing, crafting and selling AnderBerry Bracelets to overcome homelessness, unemployment, and financial insecurity. She is volunteering to share her story with Catawba County in hopes of raising awareness.
Domestic violence, or intimate partner violence/abuse, is a willful single occurrence or a pattern of coercive, controlling behavior that can include physical, emotional, verbal or sexual abuse, stalking, economic and digital abuse. In its most extreme form, it kills. Domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of age, sex, economic status, or educational level. A woman is assaulted every nine seconds in the U.S. On average three women are killed by their intimate partner or former partner every day in the U.S. In 2019, 57 people were killed in North Carolina due to domestic violence.
First Step is a specialized program of the Family Guidance Center, providing services to teens, women, and men victimized by domestic violence. Victim services are free due, in part, to funding from Catawba County United Way, N.C. Council for Women, Family Violence Prevention Services, N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission, individuals and foundations. First Step offers a range of services to victims, including 24-hour crisis assistance, counseling, court advocacy, a Safe Shelter for victims and their children, a teen dating awareness program in schools, and community education. Services are free and confidential.
The ticket price is $10 for the Oct. 20 vigil. It includes dinner. COVID-19-related safety measures will be put into place, and a virtual attendance option is available. For more information, call 828-322-1400 or email mkerekes@fgcservices.com You can purchase tickets by texting OPENDOORVIGIL to 41-444. Table options are available for groups. Law enforcement tickets can be purchased at $5.00. Space is limited.
