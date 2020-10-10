Event focuses on domestic violence

LONG VIEW — The Family Guidance Center’s First Step Domestic Violence Program, along with the Longview Police Department and Open Door Baptist Church, will be hosting its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at Open Door Baptist Church in Long View.

The public is invited to attend the event to honor survivors and to remember those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

The featured speaker will be Amy Anderson, a survivor of domestic violence who is passionate about changing lives for the better and empowering others by sharing her emotional and gripping personal story with the community. Having experienced intimate partner violence, Anderson has turned her pain into power and her fear into perseverance.

In the midst of the aftermath of fleeing from her abuser, she and her two children created a business designing, crafting and selling AnderBerry Bracelets to overcome homelessness, unemployment, and financial insecurity. She is volunteering to share her story with Catawba County in hopes of raising awareness.