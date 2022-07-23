Elect to love your neighbor

The story of the “Good Samaritan” in Luke chapter 10 is one of the best-known parables in Christian scripture. It begins with an exchange between a cheeky lawyer and Jesus.

Trying to test Jesus, the lawyer asks about the way to inherit eternal life. Jesus responds with another question. He asks the young man how he interprets the teachings on this. The lawyer answers with quotes from Hebrew scripture: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” (Lk 10:27)

Jesus applauds the response, but still trying to prove something, the man asks another impertinent question, “And who is my neighbor?” In response, Jesus tells the parable of the Good Samaritan. The story involves a man attacked by bandits, beaten, robbed, and left in a ditch to die. Two supposed “good guys” come upon him and pass by without helping. A third traveler, a Samaritan, comes along and lifts the man out of the ditch, bandages his wounds, and takes him to an inn for long-term care.

The story’s power hinges on cultural stereotypes between Samaritans, Israelites, and ancient readers. The Samaritan was believed to be the enemy, representing not just a mild dislike of another but someone deeply despised.

An essay by Michael Flagenblat in the Jewish Annotated New Testament describes this animosity with greater clarity. In the first century, “the Samaritans were Israelites with entrenched opposition to the Jewish ways of understanding their shared tradition.” It is a sad marker of human existence that we often regard those with whom we share traditions, but who also practice or perceive differently, as the worst enemies.

“Entrenched opposition” keeps us in the ditches of hostility and incivility even today. A modern analogy could come from considering the difference between Americans who believe the 2020 election was stolen and those who do not. The various perspectives related to this question represent “entrenched opposition” to the ways of understanding a shared tradition related to democratic values. Would either side stop to help the other out of a ditch?

We all find ourselves in ditches. For some, it is the ditch of entrenched thinking. For others it is the ditch of income inequality; it might be a ditch of systemic injustice, or partisan politics, or racial/gendered/ableist discrimination. Ditches abound.

At the end of the parable, Jesus asks the young lawyer which of the characters was the true neighbor. The man answered, “The one who showed mercy.” Then Jesus said, “Go and do likewise.” Showing compassion and mercy to all people is one important way to help one another out of our individual and collective ditches.

Another way that we work to clear the ditches is by participating in the democratic process and electing leaders who recognize the importance of both civil rights and collective responsibilities. Voting for leaders who care about the common good and work for the welfare of all people helps folks out of the ditch. Encouraging people who care about the oppressed and work for their equality helps heal the wounds of injustice. Standing beside those who advocate for peace and reconciliation addresses the violence that lands the vulnerable in the ditch.

At times, we all find ourselves in the ditch, but we all also have the power to help each other out. May we all work for the good of our neighbors as we exercise this power on July 26.