Easter is about trusting

“Faith is the certainty of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” That is the wisdom of the author of Hebrews, directed at first-century believers and at us. He was arguing that we are called to trust and obey given the fact that we are following someone we can’t experience now through our five senses. The same thing was true for the disciples on Easter weekend.

Jesus explained over and over that he had come to show them how to live, then die for their sins, just as the Scriptures foretold. But after three years of living with him, just a day after his Crucifixion, the disciples appear to have decided that Jesus was an amazing guy but things had not worked out. He had turned out not to be Israel’s political liberator. Not only did he not take over, he was shamed and tortured to death.

So much for faith. Jesus left the disciples and it appears everything he said left them, too. They were filled with despair when the women came to tell them Jesus’s body was no longer in the tomb. The disciples refused to believe them and dismissed what they said as nonsense. When Jesus appeared later to two disciples, they had no clue who he was. Jesus was rightly annoyed that they did not understand what had happened and lamented their foolishness.

If on this Easter weekend you are wrestling with living out the Christian faith, get in line. The faith exhortation in Hebrews needed to be preached to the disciples, too. Faith is embracing as true something that we cannot verify now using our senses. A day after their time of despair, Thomas would stick his hand in Jesus’s side. After Jesus’s resurrection, the other disciples were overjoyed and awestruck when they saw him, heard him, smelled him and touched him.

We have not had this experience yet. That “yet” is mighty. It’s understandable for us to wrestle just as they did. However, we should also embrace the revolution produced by his reappearance after the Resurrection. The disciples turned the world upside down, devoted their lives to the building up of Christ’s kingdom and most were martyred. Peter, the unstable guy who thrice denied knowing Jesus, asked that he be crucified upside down at the end of his life so as not to be seen as his equal. Could there be a more radical change in a man’s life from cowardice to sacrifice?

It would take far more faith than I will ever have to see all this as clever fiction. As CS Lewis said, the Gospel “is not the sort of thing anyone would have made up. It has just that queer twist about it that real things have.” The author in Hebrews is saying that it is OK to question now as long as you accept that the essence of being faithful is following someone you can’t experience yet with your senses.

The Gospel proclaims that one day we will not only live forever with Christ, but somehow, we will be like him. Paul says we will know as we are known. Our current limited perception will seem like trying to experience life from within a cloud compared to the way we will know then. See the effects that experiencing the risen Jesus had on the despairing disciples? Imagine what knowing him in all his glory and being like him will do to us. Sunday is coming friends.

Dr. Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.